कोरोना:डर की बजाए समझ से कोरोना का किया जा सकता है मुकाबला : डॉ. शाम सुंदर दीप्ति

कपूरथला31 मिनट पहले
  • हिंदू कन्या कॉलेज में कोरोना काल में जीवन जांच के मौके पर ऑनलाइन वेबिनार कराया

हिंदू कन्या कॉलेज में एक्सटेंशन एक्टीविटी समिति की ओर से कोरोना काल में जीवन जांच विषय पर विद्यार्थियों के लिए वेबिनार करवाया गया। इस दौरान अमृतसर मेडिकल कॉलेज से कम्युनिटी मेडिसिन विभाग के एसोसिएट प्रोफेसर डॉ. शाम सुंदर दीप्ति बतौर मुख्य वक्ता शामिल हुए। कॉलेज के कांफ्रेस हाल में आयोजित वेबिनार में कोविड-19 नियमों के अंतर्गत बैठे विद्यार्थियों को वीडियो कॉफ्रेंसिंग से डॉ. दीप्ति ने बताया कि वायरस शुरू से ही हमारी जिंदगी का हिस्सा रहे हैं, इससे घबराने की जरूरत नहीं है। इसे समझने की जरूरत है और इसका मुकाबला डर की बजाए समझदारी से करना चाहिए।

वर्ल्ड हेल्थ आर्गेनाइजेशन की ओर से जारी हिदायत का पालना करनी चाहिए। उन्होंने विद्यार्थियों को अपनी इम्युनिटी स्ट्रांग करन के लिए कहा और जरूरी पौष्टिक भोजन करने के लिए जोर दिया। डॉ. दीप्ति ने कहा कि हमें संतुलित ख़ुराक में प्रोटीन, विटामिन, आयरन, मिनरल, जिंक इत्यादि की मात्रा जरूर लेनी चाहिए। डॉ. दीप्ति ने बच्चों को कोरोना का डर दिमाग से बाहर निकालने के लिए कहा। कोरोना को हमारे देश में सही ढंग

के साथ नहीं हैंडल किया गया और मीडिया ने भी जागरूक करने की बजाए सिर्फ डर पैदा करने की ही कोशिश की है। मंच का संचालन एक्सटेंशन एक्टीविटी समिति की इंचार्ज डॉ. भूपिंदर कौर ने किया। हिंदी विभाग की प्रमुख डॉ. कुलविंदर कौर ने विद्यार्थियों को सही तरीकों के साथ कोरोना के प्रति डर निकालने के लिए डॉ. शाम सुंदर दीप्ति जी का आभार जताया। इस अवसर पर कालेज की एक्सटेंशन एक्टीविटी समिति के साथ जुड़े विद्यार्थी व स्टाफ उपस्थित थे।

