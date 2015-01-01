पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नए रिफ्लेक्टर:दीपक शर्मा चनारथल ने साइकिलिंग एसोसिएशन का रिफ्लेक्टर जारी किए

श्री आनंदपुर साहिब2 दिन पहले
साइकिलिंग एसोसिएशन श्री आनंदपुर साहिब का रिफलेक्टर बीते दिनों पत्रकार दीपक शर्मा चनारथल ने जारी किया। इस बारे साइकिलिंग एसोसिएशन के अध्यक्ष रणजीत सिंह सैनी ने बताया कि दीपक शर्मा चनारथल ने विशेष तौर पर पहुंचकर साइकिलिंग एसोसिएशन के नए रिफ्लेक्टर जारी किए गए।

इस मौके पत्रकार दीपक शर्मा चनारथल ने कहा कि साइकिलिंग एसोसिएशन की लोगों को साइकिल चलाने प्रति प्रेरित करन में बड़ी देन है। उन्होंने कहा कि साइकिलिंग एसोसिएशन की कोशिशों के कारण लोगों में साइकिल चलाने के प्रति दोबारा रुझान पैदा हुआ है। उन्होंने कहा कि साइकिलिंग एसोसिएशन ने समूह पंजाब में अलग-अलग स्थानों पर साइकिल पर जाकर लोगों को जहां सामाजिक कुरीतियों के प्रति जागरूक किया है। वहीं लोगों को एक सेहतमंद जीवन के लिए साइकिल चलाने के लिए भी प्रेरित किया। उन्होंने कहा कि हमें आशा है कि आने वाले समय में भी साइकिलिंग एसोसिएशन इसी तरह ही समाज के लोगों को सेहतमंद जीवन के लिए प्रेरित करती रहेगी। इस मौके पर दीपक शर्मा चनारथल ने अपनी काव्य पुस्तक ‘जड़ें’ साइकिलिंग एसोसिएशन को भेंट की। इस मौके पर सचिव अजय बैंस, हरदीप सिंह हैरी, नरिंदर सिंह बासोवाल, गुरदीप लोधीपुर अमनदीप सिंह बाबा मौजूद थे।

