पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

धरना:मनरेगा कर्मियों से तय काम लेने और वेतन में 10 प्रतिशत वार्षिक बढ़ोतरी की मांग

कपूरथला18 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मनरेगा कर्मचारी यूनियन ने मांगों को लेकर एडीसी को सौंपा ज्ञापन
  • मनरेगा कर्मचारी यूनियन 26 को देगी जिला स्तरीय धरना

मनरेगा कर्मचारी यूनियन ने मुलाजिमों की मांगों को लेकर एडीसी (विकास) सुरिंदरपाल आंगरा को मांगपत्र सौंपा। यूनियन प्रधान राम दित्ता ने कहा कि सरकार उनकी मांगों को लेकर गंभीर नहीं है। इसके चलते मुलाजिम अपनी मांगों को लेकर संघर्ष कर रहे हैं कि मनरेगा कर्मचारियों से केवल मनरेगा का ही काम लिया जाएगा।

मनरेगा कर्मचारी यूनियन पंजाब की ओर से ईज ऑफ लिविंग सर्वे का बायकाट किया गया है। जिला कपूरथला में मनरेगा कर्मचारियों से जो ईज ऑफ लिविंग सर्वे करवाने की हिदायत दी थी, वह आदेश वापस लिया जाए ताकि मनरेगा कर्मचारी सिर्फ मनरेगा का ही काम कर सकें।

मनरेगा कर्मचारियों के वार्षिक 10 प्रतिशत वेतन में पिछले दो वर्षों से बढ़ोतरी नहीं हुई है। इससे कर्मचारियों में भारी रोष है इसलिए कर्मचारियों का बनता बकाया जल्द से जल्द दिया जाए। उन्होंने बताया कि मुलाजिमों की मांगों को लेकर मनरेगा कर्मचारी यूनियन पंजाब की ओर से सांझे संघर्ष मोर्चा अधीन पंजाब भर में 26 नवंबर को रोष धरने दिए जा रहे है।

इसी के तहत कपूरथला में भी मुलाजिमों की ओर से रोष धरना दिया जाएगा। इसमें भारी संख्या में मुलाजिम प्रदर्शन में भाग लेकर सरकार के खिलाफ नारेबाजी करेंगे। इस अवसर पर गुरमीत सिंह, चंदा सिंह, शमशेर सिंह, टिंकू, सुरजीत कुमार, कमलजीत, सुरिंदर सिंह, हरदीप सिंह आदि मौजूद थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदिल्ली में लगातार पांचवे दिन 100 से ज्यादा मौतें; 7 दिन में चौथी बार देश का ओवरऑल एक्टिव केस बढ़ा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें