पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

प्रदर्शन:केंद्रीय वेतन लागू करने का पत्र रद्द करवाने के लिए अर्थी फूंक प्रदर्शन

कपूरथलाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

पंजाब सरकार व शिक्षा विभाग की ओर से नई भर्ती अध्यापकों, मुलाजिमों पर केंद्रीय वेतन स्केल लागू करने के जारी पत्र के विरोध और अध्यापकों की मांगों को लागू करवाने के लिए गवर्नमेंट टीचर्स यूनियन ने प्रधान सुरिंदर सिंह औजला की अगुवाई में प्रदर्शन कर पंजाब सरकार का पुतला फूंका। यूनियन के सीनियर उप-प्रधान तीर्थ सिंह बासी ने कहा कि अध्यापकों की मांगों के लिए गवर्नमेंट टीचर्स यूनियन लंबे समय से संघर्ष कर रही है। सुरिंदर सिंह औजला ने कहा कि अध्यापकों और मुलाजिमों पर केंद्रीय वेतन स्केल लागू करने का जारी पत्र तुरंत रद्द किया जाए। शिक्षा के निजीकरण व व्यापारीकरण को तुरंत बंद किया जाए। उन्होंने कहा कि काले कानूनों को रद्द करवाने के लिए किसानों के चल रहे संघर्ष का पूर्ण समर्थन करते हुए केंद्र सरकार से किसानों के मसले हल करने की मांग भी की। इस अवसर पर तरमिंदरजीत सिंह मल्ली, सर्बजीत सिंह घम्मण, नरेश कुमार, जगदीप सिंह, सुरजीत सिंह, मलकीत सिंह, दविंदर सिंह, जसपाल सिंह, बलदेव सिंह, अमरीक सिंह, कुलदीप सिंह, ममता सैदपुर, प्रकाश कौर, नीतू मौजूद थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंडॉ. हर्षवर्धन ने 7 राज्यों से कहा- मौतों को कम करने पर फोकस करें; WHO प्रमुख से मोदी ने बात की - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें