श्री आखंड पाठ:डेरा बाबा भाई हरजी साहिब खुखरैण में संत सम्मेलन, श्री आखंड पाठ के भोग डाले

वडाला कलां17 घंटे पहले
  • धार्मिक दीवान सजाए, कथा कर कीर्तनी जत्थों ने संगत को गुरु इतिहास से जोड़ा

समूह एनआरआईज और नगर निवासियों के सहयोग से संत बाबा अमरीक सिंह खुखरैण वालों के नेतृत्व में डेरा बाबा भाई हरजी साहिब खुखरैण में संत बाबा भाई हरजी साहिब, बाबा हजूरी दास, बाबा मंगल दास, बाबा नरैण दास, बाबा यमुना दास, बाबा संत दास, बाबा राम स्वरूप, संत बाबा धर्म सिंह की याद को समर्पित बरसी के मौके संत सम्मेलन करवाया गया।

इस मौके पर श्री अखंड पाठ के भोग उपरांत सजाए गए दीवानों में श्री तख़्त साहिब के पूर्व जत्थेदार ज्ञानी गुरबचन सिंह, तख्त श्री पटना साहिब के पूर्व जत्थेदार ज्ञानी इकबाल सिंह, संत बाबा लीडर सिंह सैफलाबाद, संत बाबा बलबीर सिंह सीचेवाल, संत बाबा अमरीक सिंह खुखरैण, संत महात्मा मुनी खेड़ा बेट, संत बाबा शमशेर सिंह नारायणसर, बाबा गुरदयाल सिंह टांडा, बाबा जोगा सिंह, संत बाबा गुरमेज सिंह बिल्ली वड़ैच, बाबा बिकर सिंह निर्मले खडूर साहिब, बाबा पूरन सिंह खडूर साहिब, बाबा जसबीर सिंह खडूर साहिब, बाबा जोरावर सिंह, बाबा दर्शन सिंह, भाई मलकीत सिंह हैड ग्रंथी श्री अकाल तख़्त साहिब, बाबा अवतार सिंह सुरसिंघ, संत बाबा दरशन सिंह, बाबा जसबीर सिंह, भाई जसवंत सिंह हजूरी रागी, ज्ञानी जसवंत सिंह कथा वाचक, भाई कर्म सिंह नूरपुरी आदि ने कथा कीर्तन और गुर इतिहास सुना कर संगत को निहाल किया।

इस मौके राणा गुरजीत सिंह विधायक, अमरजीत सिंह सैदोवाल, सुखबीर सिंह पीए, हरजिंदर सिंह भंडाल, एडवोकेट परमजीत सिंह, अजय बबला, अवि राजपूत, गुरप्रीत सिंह चीमा ने भी हाज़री भरी। स्टेज सचिव की सेवा भाई अमोलक सिंह संधू ने बाखूबी निभाई। डेरा भाई हरजी साहिब खुखरैण के मुख्य सेवक संत बाबा अमरीक सिंह खुखरैण वालों ने सेवादारों व प्रमुख शख्शीयतों को सम्मानित किया। इस अवसर पर हरभजन सिंह हैड ग्रंथी, सेवक अमोलक सिंह, राजविंदर सिंह विर्क, बलबीर सिंह, कुलविन्दर सिंह, जसविंदर सिंह, रघबीर सिंह, अंग्रेज सिंह, हरदीप सिंह, हरचरन सिंह, गुरबचन सिंह, कुलप्रीत सिंह, अमरीक सिंह टीटू, सतनाम सिंह आदि ने हाजिरी भरी।

