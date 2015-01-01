पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

चेक पोस्ट स्थापित:जिला प्रशासन ने 14 समितियों का किया गठन पांच वॉच टावरों समेत 10 चेक पोस्ट स्थापित

सुल्तानपुर लोधी2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अतिरिक्त मुख्य सचिव संजय कुमार ने प्रकाशपर्व समागम की तैयारियों का लिया जायजा

अतिरिक्त मुख्य सचिव पर्यटक संजय कुमार ने शुक्रवार को सुल्तानपुर लोधी का दौरा कर 551वें प्रकाश पर्व समागम की तैयारियों का जायजा लिया। इस मौके पर उनके साथ डायरेक्टर पर्यटक विभाग केपी बराड़ भी मौजूद थी। उन्होंने पंजाब सरकार की ओर से करवाए जा रहे समागमों व श्रद्धालुओं की सुविधा के लिए किए जा रहे प्रबंधों के बारे में डीसी दीप्ति उप्पल व अन्य उच्चाधिकारियों से जानकारी प्राप्त की।

उन्होंने पुलिस अधिकारियों को कहा कि वह सुरक्षा के लिए सीसीटीवी लगाएं। उन्होंने आधिकारियों को कहा कि वह प्रकाश पर्व समागम के दौरान ड्यूटी को सेवा समझकर निभाएं। इसके अलावा पार्किंग, यातायात आदि के सख्त प्रबंध किए जाएं। डीसी दीप्ति उप्पल, एसएसपी होशियारपुर नवजोत सिंह माहल, एसपी मनदीप सिंह ने बताया कि जिला प्रशासन की ओर से 28, 29 और 30 नवंबर को श्रद्धालुओं की सुविधा के लिए उचित प्रबंध किए जा रहे हैं, इसके लिए 14 अलग-अलग समितियां जैसे पंडाल, पार्किंग, रिसैपशन, सुरक्षा, मेडिकल, रूट प्लान, लोक संपर्क, वित्त, अग्निश्रमन यंत्र, लोक सुरक्षा समितियां शामिल हैं। डीसी ने बताया कि 5 वॉच टावरों समेत 10 चेक पोस्टों भी स्थापित किए जा रहे हैं। कोरोना के मद्देनजर मेडिकल टीमों को तैनात की जा रही हैं। 24 घंटे मेडिकल सेवाएं मुहैया करवाईं जाएंगी।

गुरपर्व समागमों के दौरान 350 अस्थाई शौचालय भी स्थापित किए जा रहे हैं। इस अवसर पर मुख्य तौर पर एडीसी (जनरल) राहुल चाबा, एडीसी (विकास) एसपी आंगरा, अतिरिक्त डायरैक्टर सैर सपाटा विभाग लखमीर सिंह, एसडीएम वरिन्दरपाल सिंह बाजवा, एसडीएम डा. चारूमिता, सचिव आरटीए बरजिन्दर सिंह, एसई पाॅवरकाम इंद्रपाल सिंह, डीएसपी सरवन सिंह बल, जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी गुरभजन सिंह मौजूद थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंभारत-पाकिस्तान बॉर्डर पर 150 मीटर लंबी सुरंग मिली, नगरोटा में मारे गए आतंकी इसी से आए थे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें