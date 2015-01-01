पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पंजाब राज देहाती आजीविका मिशन:जिला प्रोग्राम मैनेजर ने कहा- ग्राम संगठनों की फंड से करेंगे सहायता

रोपड़2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • ग्राम संगठनों को 20 लाख की सहायता आजीविका मिशन तहत दी जाएगी
  • स्वयं सहायता ग्रुप के ग्राम संगठन बनाकर किया जा रहा सरगर्म

समाज के गरीब व आर्थिक तथा सामाजिक रुतबे को ऊंचा उठाने के लिए रोपड़ जिले में पंजाब राज देहाती आजीविका मिशन तहत बनाए स्वयं सहायता ग्रुपों को ओर सरगर्म करने व सुविधा देने के लिए ग्राम संगठनों की लड़ी में पिरोया जा रहा है। आजीविका मिशन की जिला प्रोग्राम मैनेजर कमलदीप कौर ने इस संबंधी बताया कि जिले के नूरपुरबेदी व रोपड़ ब्लॉकों में ऐसे चार ग्राम संगठन नवंबर महीने में बना दिए गए हैं। इन ग्राम संगठनों को 20 लाख रुपए की सहायता आजीविका मिशन तहत दी जाएगी। उन्होंने बताया कि एक गांव में बने हुए 5-20 स्वयं सहायता ग्रुप का एक ग्राम संगठन बनाकर इस संगठन को साझी सरगर्मियां चलाने के लिए 35,000 रुपए शुरुआती फंड दिया जाता है, जिसके साथ यह ग्रुप अपना सांझा दफ्तर खोलकर काम कर सकते हैं। उन्होंने यह भी बताया कि ग्राम संगठनों में स्वयं सहायता ग्रुप को 50,000 रुपए कम्युनिटी इन्वेस्टमेंट फंड व 15,000 रुपए रिवॉल्विंग फंड के रूप में दिए जाते है। कमलदीप कौर ने बताया कि ग्राम संगठनों व इनमें वंचित स्वयं सहायता ग्रुपों को नवंबर महीने के अंतिम तक यह फंड जारी कर दिया जाएगा। उन्होंने कहा कि जिले की डिप्टी कमिश्नर सोनाली गिरि व अतिरिक्त डिप्टी कमिश्नर अमरदीप सिंह गुजराल की अगुवाई में यह स्कीम जिले में पूरी वचनबद्ध व समर्पण भावना से चलाई जा रही है।

