पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

सिविल अस्पताल के स्टाफ ने दी विदायगी पार्टी:डॉ. रविंदरपाल शुभ पदोन्नत होकर सिविल अस्पताल जीरा में बतौर एसएमओ हुए तैनात

सुल्तानपुर लोधी4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

सुल्तानपुर लोधी के सिविल अस्पताल में लंबे समय से अपनी सेवाएं निभा रहे मेडिकल अफसर डॉ. रविंदरपाल शुभ को सेहत विभाग की ओर से पदोन्नति देकर उन्हें अब सीनियर मेडिकल अफसर (एसएमओ) बतौर सिविल अस्पताल (जीरा) में तैनात किया गया है। सोमवार को सुल्तानपुर लोधी सिविल अस्पताल में करवाए गए कार्यक्रम में डॉ. रविंदर पाल शुभ को विदायगी पार्टी दी गई। सिविल अस्पताल के एसएमओ डॉक्टर अनिल मनचंदा ने बताया कि डॉ. रविंदर पाल शुभ ने पावन नगरी में जो सेहत सेवाएं दी हैं, वह हमेशा याद रखी जाएंगी। उन्होंने डॉ. रविंदर पाल शुभ को सीनियर मेडिकल अफसर बनने पर मुबारकबाद दी और कहा कि डॉ. शुभ ने पावन नगरी में 23 साल तक बेहतर सेवाएं निभाई।

इसमें से 10 वर्षी इन्होंने बतौर मेडिकल अफसर भी अपनी सेवाएं दी हैं। सीनियर मेडिकल अफसर (एसएमओ) डा. रविंदरपाल शुभ समूह स्टाॅफ का आभार व्यक्त किया। इस मौके डा. अवानी, डा. तेजिंदर सिंह, डा. गुरविंदर कौर, डा. हरप्रीत सिंह, डा. दीपक चंदन, मंजीत सिंह, मेहर सिंह, हरसिमरन, गुरविंदर सिंह, बावा सिंह, डा. स्वार्थी, गुरचरण सिंह, वीर प्रताप, अमरिंदर सिंह, शनि, अर्पण, साहिल, सुपिंदर कौर, मनप्रीत कौर, भरपूर कौर, सुखजीत कौर, नवजोत कौर, मनदीप, अमनदीप सिंह व अन्य उपस्थित थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंट्रेनिंग के दौरान सिर में चोट लगी, 6 महीने कोमा में रहे, होश आया तो पता चला कि वो बोर्ड आउट हो गए हैं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें