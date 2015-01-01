पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जागरूक:नशा मानव शरीर और परिवार के लिए घातक : बंगड़

कपूरथला2 घंटे पहले
  • सुरक्षा गार्ड और अन्य कर्मचारियों को नशे के खिलाफ किया जागरूक

नशा वह पदार्थ है, जो दिमाग के संतुलन को बिगाड़ देता है। पंजाब में नशे के बुरे प्रभाव के बारे में जागरुकता मुहिम सफलतापूर्वक चलाई जा रही है। एसएसपी कंवरदीप कौर और एसपी रमनीश चौधरी के आदेश पर अलग-अलग क्षेत्रों में नशे के बुरे प्रभाव के बारे में जागरूक करवाया जा रहा है।

ट्रैफिक एजुकेशन सैल के इंचार्ज गुरबचन सिंह बंगड़ ने मंगलवार को पंजाब टेक्निकल यूनिवर्सिटी के सुरक्षा गार्ड और अन्य कर्मचारियों को कहा कि नशा मानव शरीर और परिवार के लिए बहुत ही बुरा है। नशे के आदी होने से लोगों की जान तक जा सकती है। नशों पर नकेल डालने के लिए लोगों को भी पुलिस के साथ मिल कर नशों के खिलाफ एकजुट होना चाहिए। उन्होंने कर्मचारियों को अपील की कि यदि आपके आसपास

कोई व्यक्ति नशे का कारोबार करता है तो उसकी सूचना तुरंत नजदीकी पुलिस स्टेशन या 112, 181 हेल्पलाइन नंबरों पर दें। इस अवसर पर गुरमेल सिंह, बलवीर सिंह, सिमरन धालीवाल, हरजीत सिंह, ओंकार सिंह, हरमनप्रीत सिंह, बिकर सिंह, गुरप्रीत सिंह व अन्य मौजूद थे।

