हत्याकांड:शिकारपुर में बुजुर्ग दंपति की हत्या, पहले सुए से चेहरे पर किए वार, फिर तलवार से गला काटा, शवों पर बोरियां फेंक गए

कपूरथला2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 16 महीने पहले गांव टांडी में भी घर में बाप-बेटे का बेरहमी से कत्ल कर दिया था, दोनोें वारदातें एक ही तरीके से हुईं
  • दंपति 3 एकड़ का मालिक था, न जमीनी विवाद, न घरेलू झगड़ा... घर से लूट भी नहीं हुई, सीसी फुटेज व फिंगर प्रिंट्स से खुल सकता है हत्याकांड का राज

बुधवार रात गांव शिकारपुर में घर में अकेले सो रहे बुजुर्ग दंपति की बेरहमी से हत्या ने 16 महीने पहले गांव टांडी में घर में सो रहे बाप-बेटे की हत्या का मामला फिर से आंखों के सामने ला दिया है। 16 महीने पहले पुराना मामला आज तक नहीं सुलझा। पुलिस ने पहले लूट का संदेह जताया था, बाद में पुलिस रंजिश को लेकर भी पूछताछ में उलझी रही। दोनों मामले और हत्या को अंजाम देने की घटनाएं एक जैसी दिख रही हैं।

दोनों मामलों में दंपति घर में अकेले रहते थे। गांव शिकारपुर का मामला भी गांव तांडी जैसा ही है। बुजुर्ग दंपति घर में सो रहे थे। हत्यारों ने हथियारों से दोनों को बुरी तरह काट डाला। दोनों जिंदा न बच जाएं, हत्यारों ने दोनों को जख्मी कर उनके उपर धान की बोरियां रख दीं। घटना का सुबह पता चला। उनका किसी से घरेलू और जमीनी विवाद नहीं था। न ही हत्यारे घर से कोई लूट करके गए हैं। दंपति 3 एकड़ जमीन का मालिक था।

संदेह के 3 पहलू, नजदीकियों से भी हो सकती है पूछताछ

पहला संदेह पुलिस हत्याकांड को लूट की नीयत से देख रही है। दंपति की हत्या को इतनी बेरहमी से अंजाम दिया गया है, जैसे दंपती ने उनका विरोध किया हो। बुजुर्ग महिला जमीन पर मृत पड़ी मिली है।
दूसरा संदेह बुजुर्ग का एक बेटा मेडिकल स्टोर खोला हुआ है, वह सुल्तानपुर लोधी में अलग रहता था। पुलिस को संदेह है कि बेटे का बुजुर्ग दंपती के साथ कोई घरेलू विवाद तो नहीं था। पुलिस बेटे से भी पूछताछ कर सकती है।
तीसरा संदेह हत्याकांड से पुलिस को संदेह है कि परिवार का किसी के साथ जमीनी विवाद तो नहीं था। हो सकता है पड़ोसी या रिश्तेदार से जमीन को लेकर विवाद रहा हो। संदेह है यह हत्या किसी विवाद के कारण ही हो सकती है।

इन पहलुओं पर जांच से खुल सकती है मर्डर मिस्ट्री

सीसी फुटेज पुलिस को संदेह है हत्यारों का गांव में आते-जाते कहीं फुटेज जरूर होगा।
फिंगर प्रिंट पुलिस घर से हत्यारों के फिंगर प्रिंट खंगाल रही है। पुलिस को लग रहा है, यदि हत्यारों और दंपति में झड़प हुई होगी तो फिंगर फ्रिंट के निशान हो सकते हैं, जिससे हत्यारों तक पहुंचा जा सकता है।
इंवेस्टीगेशन घटना में दंपति को बेरहमी से मारा गया है। पुलिस लूटपाट, घरेलू हिंसा और जमीनी विवाद के हर पहलू को बारीकी से खंगाले तो हत्याकांड का राज खुल सकता है।

16 महीने में 2 एसएसपी बदले, टांडी में हुए हत्याकांड के आरोपी नहीं पकड़े गए
सर्बजीत कौर निवासी करनैल गंज ने बताया था कि उसके पिता संतोख सिंह (65), भाई कृपाल सिंह (40) और मां बलबीर कौर टांडी औलख भुलत्थ में बाहर खेत में अलग रहते थे। वह दो दिन से अपनी मां को बार-बार फोन कर रही थी। उसने पिता को भी कॉल की लेकिन उसने भी फोन नहीं उठाया। 28 मई को घर आकर देखा तो पूरे घर में खून ही खून बिखरा हुआ था।

भाई कृपाल सिंह घर के प्रांगण में मृत पड़ा था। मां रसोई में जख्मी पड़ी थी। मां पर कई तेजधार हथियारों से गहरे घाव थे। जब उसने बरामदे में देखा तो पिता संतोख सिंह की लाश खून से लथ-पथ पड़ी थी। जख्मी मां ने इतना ही बताया था कि घटना 26 मई की रात की है।

वह घर में थे। देर रात को उनके घर में 4-5 हथियारबंद नकाबपोश लोग दाखिल हो गए। उनपर तेजधार हथियारों से हमला कर दिया। उनके सामने ही उसके पति और बेटे की हत्या कर दी। तीन दिन से वह रसोई में ही पड़ी रही। घटना मौके पहुंचे एसएसपी सतिंदर सिंह ने डबल मर्डर को जल्द सुलझा लेने का दावा किया था। घटना को 16 महीने बीत गए है। जांच करते दो एसएसपी बदल गए। लेकिन यह मामला आज तक नहीं सुलझा है।

