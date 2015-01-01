पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निर्देश:क्वालिटी इंश्योरेंस अनुसार लक्ष्य पूरा करें अधिकारी

कपूरथला4 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • पंजाब हेल्थ सिस्टम कारपोरेशन की एमडी ने अस्पताल का किया दौरा, दिए निर्देश

पंजाब हेल्थ सिस्टम काॅरपोरेशन मोहाली आईएएस एमडी तनु कश्यप ने सिविल अस्पताल में एमरजेंसी, एमसीएच सेंटर, लेबर रूम, गायनी ओपीडी, आईसीयू लैबोरेटरी, फ्लू कार्नर, ब्लड बैंक, जनरल ओपीडी और स्टोर का निरीक्षण किया। उसके अलावा प्राइमरी हेल्थ सेंटर खालू, अर्बन पीएचसी, मोहल्ला रायका व सीएचसी फत्तूढींगा में भी जांच की। इस दौरान डीसी दीप्ति उप्पल भी मौजूद थे।

उन्होंने कहा कि डीसी के साथ तालमेल कर डीएचएस की बैठक में विचार-विमर्श कर क्वालिटी इंश्योरेंस अनुसार सभी टारगेट पूरे किए जाएं ताकि अस्पताल को नेशनल क्वालिटी इंश्योरेंसे सिस्टम का सर्टिफिकेट मिल सके। उसके बाद सिविल सर्जन डाॅ. सुरिंदर कुमार ने कहा कि जो भी स्टाफ व सामान की कमी है उस संबंधी सारा प्लान डीसी के साथ तैयार कर तुरंत भेजा जाएगा। इस अवसर पर सहायक सिविल सजर्न डाॅ. रमेश कुमारी बंगा, डीएमसी डाॅ. सारिका दुग्गल, जिला सेहत अधिकारी डाॅ. कुलजीत सिंह, जिला परिवार भलाई अधिकारी डाॅ. राज करनी, जिला डेंटल स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी डाॅ. सुरिंदर मल्ल, जिला टीकाकरण अधिकारी डाॅ. आशा रानी, एसएमओ डाॅ. तारा सिंह, डीपीएम डाॅ. सुखविंदर कौर, अधीक्षक राम अवतार, स्टैनो अमरीक सिंह मौजूद थे।

