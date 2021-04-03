पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चेकअप:पीआरटीसी डिपो में आंखों का जांच कैंप बस ड्राइवरों और कंडक्टरों का चेकअप

कपूरथला2 घंटे पहले
पंजाब सरकार के रोड सेफ्टी माह के तहत वीरवार को पीआरटीसी कपूरथला बस डिपो में आंखों का मुफ्त चेकअप कैंप लगाया गया। कैंप में पीआरटीसी व प्राइवेट बसों के ड्राइवरों और कंडक्टरों की आंखों की जांच की गई। डॉ. राजविंदर कौर ने अपनी टीम के साथ ड्राइवरों और कंडक्टरों की आंखों का चेकअप कर उन्हें दवाई दी। डॉ. राजविंदर कौर ने ड्राइवरों और कंडक्टरों को आंखों के बचाव के टिप्स भी दिए। कैंप में विशेष

तौर पर पहुंचे पीआरटीसी बस डिपो के जनरल मैनेजर प्रवीण कुमार ने कहा कि विभाग की ओर से समय-समय पर ड्राइवर और स्टाफ सदस्यों की आंखों की जांच करवाई जाती है। इस अवसर पर एसएसआई हरसिमरनप्रीत सिंह, सब-इंस्पेक्टर राकेश कुमार, विजय कुमार, हरजिंदर सिंह व एकनाथ भी मौजूद थे।

