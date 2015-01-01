पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वायरल:फेक इन्फॉर्मेशन सच्ची सूचनाओं की बजाए 6 गुणा तेजी से वायरल होती है : निधि शर्मा

कपूरथला3 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

हिन्दू कन्या कॉलेज की ओर से आयोजित वेबिनार में फैक्ट चेक ट्रेनर निधि शर्मा ने सिखाया कि कैसे झूठी और भ्रामक सूचनाओं को पहचानें। सोशल मीडिया नेटवर्क पर अधिकतर खबरें झूठी और भ्रामक होती हैं। इसलिए इसे बिना क्रॉसचेक किए फॉरवर्ड करने की आदत को हमें बदलना चाहिए। जिससे किसी भी कानूनी उलझन और अनावश्यक मानसिक दबाव से हम खुद को बचा सकें। यह बात गूगल न्यूज इनिशियेटिव, फेक्टशाला और डेटा लीड के सौजन्य से आइडेंटिफाई फेक न्यूज ऑन सोशल मीडिया विषय पर आयोजित वेबिनार में मीडिया विशेषज्ञ एवं फेक्ट चेक ट्रेनर निधि शर्मा ने कही।

निधि ने बताया कि गत दिन डिजिटल प्लेटफार्म के विस्तार के साथ ही गलत और झूठी सूचनाओं का प्रवाह बहुत तेज हो गया है। फेक और मिस इन्फॉर्मेशन सच्ची सूचनाओं की बजाए 6 गुणा तेजी से वायरल होती हैं। सूचनाओं के अत्यधिक लोड होने की वजह से गलत सूचना बिना पुष्टि के आगे से आगे वायरल हो रही हैं। इस तरह से ज्यादातर लोगों से अंजाने में फेक न्यूज और गलत सूचनाओं को आगे बढ़ाने का अपराध हो रहा है।

अब समय आ गया है कि हम गलत, झूठी, भ्रामक न्यूज और सूचनाओं को पहचानना सीखें और इसे रोकने में मददगार बने। इसे रोककर हर दिन होने वाले अनजाने अपराध से भी हम बचें। प्रशिक्षण कार्यक्रम के संयोजक कॉलेज की प्रिंसिपल डॉ.अर्चना गर्ग ने कहा कि खबर का सही तौर पर सही समय पर मिलना हमें सशक्त बनाता है। इसलिए फेक न्यूज को रोकने के लिए हम सबको मिलकर काम करना होगा। यह ट्रेनिंग स्टूडेंट्स और शिक्षकों के साथ सोशल मीडिया इस्तेमाल करने वाले सभी लोगों के लिए बेहद उपयोगी रही। जिसमें फर्जी टेक्स्ट, इमेज और वीडिओज की पड़ताल की गई। वेब‍िनार का आयोजन प्रो. इंद्रजीत बल्‍ल, प्रो. श‍िवानी पब्‍बी और उनकी टीम ने किया।

