नारेबाजी:किसानों का जत्था पहुंचा दिल्ली, धरने में केंद्र सरकार के खिलाफ की नारेबाजी

सुल्तानपुर लोधी2 दिन पहले
केंद्र सरकार की ओर से पास किए कृषि कानूनों को रद्द करवाने और अन्य मांगों के लिए देश भर से विभिन्न किसान जत्थेबंदियों की ओर से 16 दिन से दिल्ली में शुरू किए संयुक्त किसान मोर्चे में भाग लेने के लिए भारी संख्या में किसानों का जत्था दिल्ली पहुंचा। धरने में शामिल होकर केंद्र सरकार के खिलाफ नारेबाजी की। जत्थेदार हरजिंदर सिंह लाडी पूर्व प्रधान सहकारी सभा डडविंडी और जत्थेदार परमिंदर सिंह खालसा जार्जपुर ने कहा कि नरेन्द्र मोदी सरकार ने कृषि संबंधी काले कानून पास करके किसानों से धोखा किया है।

उन्होंने कहा कि बड़े घरानों को लाभ पहुंचाने के लिए मोदी सरकार की ओर से पास किए इन नए कानूनों से देश का अन्नदाता किसान ही नहीं बल्कि सभी व्यापारी, आढ़ती, मजदूर बर्बाद हो जाएंगे। सीनियर यूथ नेता जत्थेदार कमलजीत सिंह हैबतपुर ने कहा कि इस कानून को रद्द न करके मोदी सरकार किसानों से दुश्मनों वाला व्यवहार कर रही है। बेबे नानकी चेरिटेबल ट्रस्ट यूके व सुल्तानपुर लोधी के मैनेजर गुरदियाल सिंह यूके

ने केंद्र सरकार से देश के मेहनती किसानों से धक्केशाही बंद करने की अपील की। इस अवसर पर नंबरदार सुरिंद्रपाल सिंह हैबतपुर, जत्थे. बलबीर सिंह मल्लगुजार, जसवंत सिंह नडडा एडीशनल मैनेजर, अमरजीत गाजीपुर, परमजीत सिंह बाऊपुर, जत्थे. परमिंदर सिंह खालसा, मैनजर गुरदियाल सिंह यूके व कमलजीत सिंह हैबतपुर आदि शामिल थे।

