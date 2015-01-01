पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धरना:किसानों का रिलायंस स्टोर के बाहर धरना जारी, केंद्र सरकार के खिलाफ की नारेबाजी

कपूरथला2 दिन पहले
किसान मजदूर संघर्ष कमेटी का रिलांयस स्टोर के बाहर केंद्र सरकार के खिलाफ धरना जारी है। धरने को आज 37 दिन हो चुके हैं। किसान मजदूर संघर्ष कमेटी के किसान नेता केंद्र सरकार की ओर से पास किए काले खेती कानूनों को रद्द करवाने के लिए पिछले 37 दिन से रिलांयस स्टोर के बाहर पक्का मोर्चा लगाए हुए हैं।

अब तक केंद्र सरकार इन कानूनों को वापस लेने के लिए कोई कदम नहीं उठा रही है। उनकी मांग है कि जल्द किसान विरोधी काले कानूनों को रद्द किया जाए। जब तक सरकार इन कानूनों को रद्द नहीं करती, तब तक किसानों का संघर्ष जारी रहेगा।

किसान नेता जगतार सिंह तारी बिहारीपुर और पीता मिट्‌ठा ने कहा कि सरकारों ने आज तक किसानों के हित में एक भी कानून नहीं बनाया है। अब केंद्र सरकार ने किसान विरोधी काले कानून पास कर किसानों को बर्बाद करने की कोशिश की है।

जो किसान पहले ही कर्ज में डूबा है, अब इन कानूनों के चलते और कर्जे में डूब जाएगा। इस कारण किसानों के पास खुदकुशी करने के अलावा दूसरा और कोई रास्ता नहीं है। उन्होने केंद्र सरकार से मांग की है कि जल्द किसान विरोधी काले कानूनों को रद्द कर किसानों के हक में कानून बनाए जाएं। इस अवसर पर हरभजन सिंह, तेजपाल, सुखा भंडाल, हरजिंदर राजा मौजूद थे।

