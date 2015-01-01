पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कृषि और किसान भलाई विभाग:किसान सब्सिडी वाले गेहूं के बीज प्राप्त करें : खिंडा

सुल्तानपुर लोधी2 घंटे पहले
पंजाब कृषि और किसान भलाई विभाग की ओर से पंजाब के किसानों को गेंहूं की बिजाई के लिए सब्सिडी वाले बीज उपलब्ध करवाए गए हैं। मुख्य खेतीबाड़ी अफसर डॉ. नाजर सिंह के निर्देश पर ब्लॉक खेतीबाड़ी अफसर डॉक्टर जसवीर सिंह खिंंडा के नेतृत्व में किसानों को गेंहूं के बीज दिए जा रहे हैं। ब्लॉक खेतीबाड़ी अफसर डॉ. जसवीर सिंह खिंडा ने बताया कि गेहूं की बिजाई का सबसे अच्छा समय चल रहा है। किसानों को सब्सिडी वाली गेंहूं पीबीडब्ल्यू 343, विकसित पीबीडब्ल्यू- 550, बीबीडब्ल्यू-667, एचडी-3086 किस्मों के बीज देने के लिए तीन सेल सेंटर कृषि दफ्तर सुल्तानपुर लोधी, गुरु अमर दास कृषि सेंटर (बिट्टू) तलवंडी चौधरियां और शांति स्टोर टिब्बा में बनाए गए हैं।

फार्म पर 5 एकड़ तक का बीज प्राप्त किया जा सकता है। बीज की कुल कीमत 1300 रुपए प्रति बैग (40 किलो) और सब्सिडी प्रति बैग 400 रुपए किसानों के खाते में डाली जाएगी। किसान जानकारी के लिए मोबाइल नंबर 9872482201, 9815667767, 7986918193, 7888754697, 7696967767 पर संपर्क कर सकते हैं। इस अवसर पर परमिंदर कुमार खेतीबाड़ी अफसर, डॉ. जसपाल सिंह खेतीबाड़ी विकास अफसर, ब्लॉक टैक्नोलॉजी मैनेजर हरजोत सिंह, प्रदीप कौर आदि उपस्थित थे।

