धरना:किसानों ने की मंत्री का घर घेरने की कोशिश अर्बन एस्टेट में रोका, एक घंटे तक दिया धरना

फगवाड़ा2 घंटे पहले
  • सोम प्रकाश के खिलाफ नारेबाजी कर फिल्लौर की तरफ रवाना

केंद्र सरकार की ओर से पारित किए 3 कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ भारतीय किसान यूनियन के आह्वान पर शुरू किए आंदाेलन थमने का नाम नहीं ले रहे। वीरवार को केंद्रीय राज्यमंत्री साेम प्रकाश कैंथ के निवास काे पुन: घेरने के लिए किसान अर्बन एस्टेट पहुंचे। मामले की सूचना मिलते ही एसपी फगवाड़ा मनविंदर सिंह ने भारी पुलिस बल लेकर उक्त किसानाें काे अर्बन एस्टेट में ही राेक लिया। जहां करीब 1 घंटा धरना देने के बाद किसान फिल्लाैर के लिए रवाना हाे गए। इस दाैरान केंद्र सरकार और साेम प्रकाश के खिलाफ नारेबाजी की गई।

कृषि कानूनों से मंडीकरण का ढांचा खराब हो जाएगा

सुबह करीब 11 बजे किसान यूनियनों में भारतीय किसान यूनियन पंजाब, दाेआबा किसान यूनियन, जमूरियत किसान सभा व अन्याें के सदस्य दानामंंडी में एकत्रित हुए। जहां से वे गाड़ियाें में केंद्रीय मंत्री साेम प्रकाश के घर का घेराव करने पहुंचे। एसपी मनविंदर सिंह, डीएसपी परमजीत सिंह और ट्रैफिक इंचार्ज अमन कुमार ने माैके पर पहुंचकर अर्बन एस्टेट में बेरीगेट लगाकर उन्हें राेक लिया।

दाेआबा किसान सभा के मनजीत सिंह राय, सुखविंदर सिंह शेरगिल, कुलदीप सिंह, कर्मजीत सिंह इत्यादि ने कहा कि किसान पहले ही आर्थिक मंदहाली का शिकार है, वहीं केंद्र सरकार की ओर से किसानों के हितों से जुड़े बिलों को पारित करने से उनके अधिकारों का हनन किया जा रहा है। वहीं, इन अध्यादेशों से देश के छोटे राज्य पंजाब और हरियाणा जो देश के अन्न भंडाराना में अहम भूमिका अदा करते हैस उनका मंडीकरण का ढांचा खराब हो जाएगा। वहीं, लाखों की तादाद में लोग बेराजगारी का शिकार होंगे। इस अवसर पर संदीप सिंह, जागर सिंह, बलदेव सिंह, हुसन सिंह शामिल थे।

