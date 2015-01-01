पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

केंद्र सरकार:केंद्र सरकार के नादरशाही फरमान के आगे किसान कभी भी नहीं झुकेंगे : कांग्रेसी नेता

सुल्तानपुर लोधी2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

केंद्र सरकार के नादर शाही फरमान के आगे कभी भी किसान नहीं झुकेंगे और केंद्र सरकार को मजबूर कर देंगे कि उनकी तरफ से पास किए गए काले कानूनों को वापस लिया जाए। यह बात जिला परिषद के वाइस चेयरमैन हरजिंदर सिंह जिंदा, सीनियर कांग्रेसी नेता समुंदर सिंह ढिल्लों, युवा कांग्रेसी नेता तेजिंदर जीत सिंह, सीनियर कांग्रेसी नेता अमृत जैनपुर ने कही। उन्होंने कहा कि केंद्र सरकार वित्तीय-सरमाया के आदेश पर

सभी देशों को कॉर्पोरेट घरानों के हाथों में देना चाहती है। इसके अंतर्गत खेती, शिक्षा और सेवाओं का निजीकरण किया जा रहा। उन्होंने केंद्र सरकार से मांग की की जल्द से जल्द इस काले कानूनों को वापस लिया जाए। इस मौके जिला परिषद के वाइस चेयरमैन हरजिंदर सिंह जिंदा, सीनियर कांग्रेसी नेता समुंदर सिंह ढिल्लों, युवा कांग्रेसी नेता तेजिंदर जीत सिंह, सीनियर कांग्रेसी नेता अमृत जैनपुर व अन्य उपस्थित थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंवैक्सीन के साइड इफेक्ट्स से रहें सावधान, रिपब्लिक डे के चीफ गेस्ट होंगे जॉनसन और आर-पार की लड़ाई में बदला किसान आंदोलन - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें