अच्छी खबर:कपूरथला में वोटर सूचियों का अंतिम प्रकाशन मुकम्मल, सभी हलकों में पुरुष वोटरों की संख्या महिलाओं के मुकाबले अधिक

कपूरथलाएक घंटा पहले
जिले में 16 नवंबर को वोटर सूचियों का अंतिम प्रकाशन हो चुका है। जिसके तहत जिले में वोटरों की संख्या 6 लाख 8 हजार 467 हो गई है। जिला चुनाव अधिकारी कम डीसी दीप्ति उप्पल ने बताया कि कुल वोटरों में से 3 लाख 18 हजार 128 पुरुष व 2 लाख 90 हजार 309 महिला वोटर हैं। जबकि 30 थर्ड जेंडर वाले वोटर हैं।

फगवाड़ा हलके में सबसे अधिक और भुलत्थ में सबसे कम वोटर
जिले में कुल 768 पोलिंग बूथ हैं। जिनमें सबसे अधिक फगवाड़ा विधानसभा हलका में 220, सुल्तानपुर लोधी में 190, कपूरथला में 184 व भुलत्थ में 174 बूथ हैं। वोटरों की संख्या के हिसाब से भी फगवाड़ा हलके में 1 लाख 86 हजार 598 वोटर हैं। जाे अन्य हलकों से अधिक हैं। इसके अलावा सुल्तानपुर लोधी में 1 लाख 44 हजार 854, कपूरथला में 1 लाख 43 हजार 432, भुलत्थ में 1 लाख 33 हजार 583 वोटर हैं।

चारों हलकों में पुरुष वोटरों की संख्या महिलाओं के मुकाबले अधिक हैं। जिसके तहत फगवाड़ा में पुरुष 98 हजार 268 व महिला वोटर 88 हजार 323, सुल्तानपुर लोधी में पुरुष 76 हजार 739 व महिला वोटर 68 हजार 113, कपूरथला में पुरुष 75 हजार 300 व महिला वोटर 68 हजार 113, भुलत्थ हलके में पुरुष वोटर 67 हजार 821 व महिला वोटर 65 हजार 760 हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि भारतीय चुनाव आयोग की ओर से प्राप्त समय सारिणी के मुताबिक 5 व 6 दिसंबर को समूह विधानसभा चुनाव हलकों के बीएलओज संबंधित पोलिंग बूथों पर बैठकर जनता से दावे व ऐतराज प्राप्त करेंगे।

