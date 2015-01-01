पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्वागत:551वें प्रकाशोत्सव के उपलक्ष्य में निकाली पैदल यात्रा का पुष्प वर्षा से स्वागत

कपूरथला5 घंटे पहले
श्री गुरु नानक देव जी के 551वें प्रकाशोत्सव को समर्पित प्रभातफेरी रूपी पैदल यात्रा दशमेश सेवक जत्था, धार्मिक जत्थेबंदियों और संगत के सहयोग से स्टेट गुरुद्वारा साहिब से शुरू होकर गुरुद्वारा श्री बेर साहिब सुल्तानपुर लोधी पहुंची। खालसाई निशान साहिब की अगुवाई में शुरू हुई यात्रा का अलग-अलग गांवों की संगत और गुरुद्वारा प्रबंधक कमेटियों ने पुष्पवर्षा कर स्वागत किया।

जगह-जगह पर विभिन्न पकवानों के लंगर भी लगाए गए। यात्रा में शामिल संगत ने शब्द कीर्तन और धार्मिक रचनाएं पेश की जा रही थीं। यात्रा प्रबंधक जसबीर सिंह राणा, मनमोहन सिंह, जत्थेदार जसविंदर सिंह बत्तरा, हरबंस सिंह बत्तरा, सवरण सिंह, दविंदर सिंह देव, जसपाल सिंह खुराना, सुखविंदर मोहन सिंह भाटिया व लखबीर सिंह साही ने बताया कि नौजवानों को ऐतिहासिक और धार्मिक विरसे से जोड़ना समय की मुख्य जरुरत है। इस दौरान अनहद गत्तका अखाड़ा के नौजवानों ने गत्तके के जौहर दिखाए। यात्रा का गुरुद्वारा श्री बेर साहिब पहुंचने पर मैनेजर जरनैल सिंह बूले, शिरोमणि कमेटी सदस्यों और अधिकारियों ने स्वागत किया।

यात्रा प्रबंधकों की ओर से सभी सहयोगी शख्सियतों को सिरोपा देकर सम्मानित किया गया और सरबत के भले के लिए अरदास की गई। इस अवसर पर अमरजीत सिंह सडाना, तरविंदर मोहन सिंह भाटिया, प्रीतपाल सिंह सोनू, दविंदर सिंह, गगनदीप सिंह, जोध सिंह, रछपाल सिंह, हरबंस सिंह वालिया, जसप्रीत सिंह सचदेवा, मनप्रीत सिंह मनी, परमिंदर सिंह, सुरजीत सिंह, अरजिंदर सिंह भाटिया, बाबा गुरमेल सिंह, कुलवंत सिंह औजला, हरजीत सिंह भाटिया, गुरमीत सिंह, नवजीत सिंह राजू, जसकरण सिंह जस्सी, सुरजीत सडाना, हरबंस सचदेवा, ऊधम सिंह, मीत पूरन सिंह, जसवीर सिंह मौजूद थे।

