पाबंदी:शहर के मंसूरवाल दोनां व फगवाड़ा में 3 जगह बिकेंगे ग्रीन पटाखे, 8 से 10 बजे तक ही होगी आतिशबाजी

कपूरथलाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • निर्धारित जगह पर ही बिकेंगे पटाखे, चाइनीज पटाखों के स्टोरेज और बेचने पर मुकम्मल पाबंदी

डीसी दीप्ति उप्पल ने जिलावासियों को दिवाली की बधाई देते हुए बताया कि दिवाली और गुरपर्व मौके पंजाब सरकार की हिदायत पर हरे पटाखे चलाने के लिए 2 घंटे का समय निर्धारित किया है, जिससे हवा के प्रदूषण को कम से कम किया जा सके। हवा के गुणवत्ता सूचक अंक में गिरावट से कोरोना के समय के दौरान सांस या दिल की बीमारियों से जूझ रहे लोग के लिए पटाखों से पैदा होने वाला धुंआ जानलेवा साबित हो सकता है।

अपने सप्ताहिक फेसबुक सेशन में लोगों के रूबरू होते हुए उन्होंने स्पष्ट किया है दिवाली वाले दिन (14 नवंबर) रात 8 बजे से 10 बजे तक हरे पटाखे चलाए जा सकते हैं जबकि गुरपर्व (30 नवंबर) को सुबह 4 से 5 बजे तक और रात 9 से 10 बजे तक हरे पटाखे चलाने की आज्ञा दी जाएगी। इस तरह क्रिसमस मौके लोग यह पटाखे रात 11:55 से लेकर सुबह 12:30 बजे तक चला सकते हैं। जिले में पटाखों को बेचने और स्टोरेज के लिए 17 अस्थाई लाइसेंस जारी किए गए है और निर्धारित जगह के अलावा किसी अन्य स्थान पर पटाखे बेचने वालों के खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई की जाएगी। डीसी ने कहा कि चाइनीज पटाखों की स्टोरेज और बेचने पर भी मुकम्मल पाबंदी है।

साइलेंस जोन के 100 मीटर के घेरे में पटाखे चलाने पर पाबंदी लगी

जिला प्रशासन की ओर से पटाखों को बेचने के लिए निर्धारित की गई जगह में कपूरथला में मंसूरवाल दोनां, डेरा बाबा ब्रह्मदास मंदिर ढिलवां की ग्राउंड (नडाला रोड) वार्ड नं. 6 ढिलवां, फगवाड़ा में नई सब्जी मंडी होशियारपुर रोड फगवाड़ा, खेल स्टेडियम सरकारी सीनियर सेकेंडरी स्कूल (लड़के) फगवाड़ा और पलाही रोड नजदीक बंगा मार्केट फगवाड़ा निर्धारित है। इसके अलावा सुल्तानपुर लोधी में वाटर पंप नं.1 नजदीक बीडीपीओ कार्यालय सुल्तानपुर लोधी और भुलत्थ में करतारपुर रोड नजदीक बस स्टैंड भुलत्थ व बलवंत सिंह मेमोरियल स्टेडियम नजदीक सरकारी सीनियर सेकेंडरी स्कूल ढिलवां रोड नडाला की जगह निर्धारित की गई है। उन्होंने स्पष्ट किया कि साइलेंस जोन जैसे अस्पताल, नर्सिंग होम, प्राइमरी कम्युनिटी सेंटर, उपमंडल पर जिला स्वास्थ्य केंद्र, विद्यक संस्थान, अदालतें, धार्मिक संस्थाओं के 100 मीटर के घेरे में पटाखों के इस्तेमाल करने पर पूर्ण पाबंदी रहेगी। उन्होंने लोगों को आह्वान किया कि वह अपनी सामाजिक जिम्मेारी को समझते हुए केवल हरे पटाखे ही चलाएं।

पुलिस ने निकाला फ्लैग मार्च डॉग स्क्वायड की मदद भी ली

दिवाली के त्योहार और इस महीने आने वाले अन्य त्योहारों को लेकर पुलिस ने बुधवार को पूरे शहर में फ्लैग मार्च निकाला और सार्वजनिक स्थानों में चेकिंग की। चेकिंग में डॉग स्क्वायड की मदद भी ली गई। बुधवार को कपूरथला पुलिस ने एसपी ऑप्रेशन ट्रैफिक जसबीर सिंह, स्पेशल क्राइम डीएसपी शहबाज सिंह, पीसीआर इंचार्ज राजविंदर सिंह, सिटी इंचार्ज दीपक शर्मा, ट्रैफिक इंचार्ज सुखविंदर सिंह के नेतृत्व में सदर बाजार, शहीद भगत सिंह चौक, सत्य नारायण बाजार, माल रोड, शालीमार बाग रोड और विभिन्न बाजारों व मोहल्लों में फ्लैग मार्च निकाला। फ्लैग मार्च का उद्देश्य लोगों में सुरक्षा की भावना बनी रहे। फ्लैग मार्च निकालने के बाद पुलिस टीमों ने डाॅग स्क्वायड की मदद से मुख्य बस स्टैंड, रेलवे स्टेशन, विभिन्न बैंकों और सार्वजनिक स्थानों पर चेकिंग की। एसपी ऑप्रेशन ट्रैफिक जसबीर सिंह ने बताया कि अब पुलिस लगातार सार्वजनिक स्थानों और संवेदनशील स्थानों की सुरक्षा के तौर पर चेकिंग करती रहेगी।

