शराब की चोरी:हंस राज हंस एंड संस ठेके के ताले तोड़कर 39 पेटी शराब चुराई

कपूरथला11 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सीसीटीवी से 4 लुटेरों की हुई पहचान, पुलिस आरोपियों की कर रही तलाश

चोरों ने ठेके से 39 पेटी शराब चोरी कर ली है। घटना सीसीटीवी में कैद हो गई। चोर कार पर आते हैं, ताला तोड़कर अंदर घुसे और पेटियां लेकर फरार हो गए। फिर भी पुलिस को चोरों की पहचान नहीं हो पाई है। इधर दूसरी घटना में तीन लुटेरों ने ड्यूटी से लौट रहे आईटीसी मुलाजिम को रास्ते में रोक कर उसका बाइक और नकदी छीन ली। घटना मौके लुटेरों ने उससे धक्का-मुक्की भी की। भागते हुए लुटेरों को मुलाजिम ने पहचान लिया। तीनों उनके ही गांव के ही है। दोनों घटनाओं में अलग-अलग केस दर्ज कर कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी है।

आईटीसी मुलाजिम को रास्ते में घेरकर बाइक और नकदी छीनी

हंस राज हंस एंड संस शराब के ठेके के मालिक रमन कुमार ने बताया कि उनकी फर्म का अजीत नगर कपूरथला में शराब का ठेका है। बुधवार रात लगभग 3 बजे चोरों ने शराब के ठेके के ताले तोड़कर 39 पेटी शराब चोरी कर ली। इसका पता सुबह उस समय चला जब उनकी फर्म के परमजोत सिंह निवासी गांव लखन कलां 10.30 बजे अजीत नगर ठेके पर शराब सप्लाई करने गया तो वहां से 39 पेटी शराब गायब थी। चोरी की घटना सीसीटीवी में कैद हो गई। चोर ने ठेके का ताला तोड़ा। एक पास खडा है। दो चोर और थे। चारों ने मुंह ढके हुए थे। घटना की सूचना उसने तुरंत पुलिस को दी। थाना सिटी पुलिस ने अज्ञात चोरों के खिलाफ केस दर्ज कर लिया है। चोर कौन थे, पुलिस ने सीसी फुटेज के आधार पर चोरों की पहचान कर रही है। सब इंस्पेक्टर वरिंदर सिंह ने बताया कि चोरों के खिलाफ केस दर्ज कर उनकी तलाश की जा रही है। जल्द ही चोरों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया जाएगा।

आईटीसी मुलाजिम को लूटने वाले तीनों लुटेरे उसके गांव के ही निकले
हरनेक सिंह निवासी गांव खुखरैण ने बताया कि वह आईटीसी कंपनी में नौकरी करता है। 12 नवंबर को शाम 4 बजे वह गांव के ही अमरीक सिंह के साथ बाइक पर कपूरथला जा रहा था। गांव भवानीपुर के पास जीटी रोड पर तीन युवकों ने रास्ते में धक्के से उनको रोक लिया। तीनों युवक उनसे धक्का-मुक्की की। विरोध किया तो तीनों युवक उनका मोटरसाइकिल और जेब से 650 रुपए छीनकर फरार हो गए। तीनों युवकों ने उन्होंने पहचान लिया। युवकों की पहचान सीरा, काला और जूसफ निवासी खुखरैण के रूप में हुई है। तीनों युवक उनके गांव के निकले। घटना की सूचना उसने तुरंत पुलिस को दे दी। तीनों युवकों के खिलाफ केस दर्ज कर लिया है।

