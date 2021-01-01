पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:हरदीप सिंह शहरी प्रधान और दविंदर सिंह दुबई को जिला देहाती प्रधान किया नियुक्त

फगवाड़ा6 घंटे पहले
अकाली दल की बैठक का आयोजन अकाली दल के हलका इंचार्ज सरवण सिंह कुलार की अध्यक्षता में हुई। अकाली दल के सीनियर नेता जरनैल सिंह वाहद ने विशेष तौर पर शिरकत की। बैठक में किसानों के आंदोलन पर विचार किया गया। सरवण सिंह कुलार ने कहा कि अकाली दल फगवाड़ा की ओर से हफ्ते में दो बार दिल्ली आंदोलन में पार्टी कार्यकर्ताओं को भेज आंदोलन को मजबूत किया जाएगा। सरवण सिंह कुलार ने कहा कि वह पार्टी की बेहतरी के लिए दिन-रात काम कर रहे हैं।कुलार ने कहा कि पार्टी हाईकमान सुखबीर सिंह बादल ने जो जिम्मेदारी उन्हें सौंपी है, वह उसपर तनदेही से काम कर रहे हैं।

इस दौरान हरदीप सिंह को जिला कपूरथला का शहरी प्रधान और दविंदर सिंह दुबई को जिला देहाती प्रधान नियुक्त किया गया। अकाली दल के सीनियर नेता जरनैल सिंह वाहद ने कहा कि फगवाड़ा में अकाली दल एक ही है। वाहद ने कहा कि अकाली दल एकजुट होकर निकाय चुनाव लड़ेगा और जीत दर्ज करेगा। नवनियुक्त जिला शहरी प्रधान हरदीप सिंह ने कहा कि जो भी कार्यकर्ता पार्टी की छवि को खराब करेगा उसकी रिपोर्ट तैयार कर अकाली दल के प्रधान सुखबीर सिंह बादल को सौंप उसके खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

पार्टी नेताओं ने नवनियुक्त प्रधानों को सिरोपा देकर सम्मानित किया गया। इस अवसर पर पूर्व पार्षद परमजीत कौर कंबोज, सुखविंदर सिंह कंबाेज, गोल्डी, रजिंदर सिंह चंदी, सरुप सिंह, जतिंदर पलाही, तजिंदर बिट्टा, इकबाल सिंह कुंदी, कुलविंदर सिंह किंदा, परमजीत सिंह, गुरदावर सिंह, सतनाम सिंह अरशी, शिंगारा सिंह, बब्बू वालिया, प्रदीप बसरा, गुरप्रसाद बग्गा, जसविंदर बसरा, बलबंत सिंह, बाबा लखबीर सिंह आदि समेत कई गणमान्य लोग भी उपस्थित थे।

