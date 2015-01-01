पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना:इधर कोरोना, उधर डेंगू, कोविड से 1 की मौत, 6 नए केस मिले, डेंगू के 89 केस

कपूरथला9 घंटे पहले
कोरोना का दूसरा चरण पहले ही खतरनाक बना हुआ है। मौसम बदलते ही डेंगू का भी खतरा बढ़ गया है। आंकड़े बताते हैं कि जिले में अब तक कोरोना के 4533 केस सामने आ चुके हैं। 186 मरीजों की मौत हो चुकी है। 96 मरीज एक्टिव हैं। इधर सीजन में डेंगू के 89 केस मिले हैं। शुक्रवार को सेहत विभाग डेंगू को लेकर खूब सकते में दिखा।

सेहत विभाग ने पीआरटीसी वर्कशॉप और गुरद्वारा साहिब के बाहर गुलदस्तों से लारवा की जांच की। इधर, फगवाड़ा में कोविड-19 के 3 मामले सामने आएं हैं जबकि 335 लोगों के सैंपल लिए हैं। एसएमओ डॉक्टर कमल किशोर ने बताया कि 52 वर्षीय पुरुष निवासी चाचोकी, 50 वर्षीय पुरुष निवासी मानव नगर और शिवपुरी की एक महिला शामिल है।

साल 2018 में तो डेंगू से मौतें होने के कारण पंजाब के सेहत मंत्री, निकाय मंत्री, सिविल सर्जन और नगर कौंसिल के ईओ को लोक अदालत का सामना करना पड़ा था। साल 2019 में तत्कालीन डीसी को खुद सफाई करवाने के लिए सड़कों पर उतरना पड़ा था। शहर में नगर निगम ने सफाई का काम तो पहले से बढ़कर किया है। पांच कूड़े के डंप बंद करवाए गए। इधर, शुक्रवार को कोरना 6 नए केस मिले हैं जबकि एक बुजुर्ग की मौत हुई है। 186 की मौत हो चुकी है।

स्टेट गुुरुद्वारा साहिब और पीआरटीसी बस डिपो के वर्कशॉप में पुराने टायरों, टूटे बर्तनों, गमलों में लारवा की जांच

सिविल सर्जन डॉ. सुरिंदर कुमार ने बताया कि शुक्रवार को कोरोना का शिकार हुआ 58 वर्षीय बुजुर्ग गांव सुजोकालिया का रहने वाला था। जो जालंधर के प्राइवेट अस्पताल में भर्ती था। इधर, जिले में 6 नए कोरोना संक्रमित मरीज सामने आए है। अब तक जिले में 4533 कोरोना संक्रमित मरीज मिले हैं। इसमें से 4249 मरीज ठीक होकर घर जा चुके है। 96 एक्टिव मरीज है। वहीं, शुक्रवार को 7 और मरीजों को ठीक होने पर छुट्‌टी दे दी है। पॉजिटिव आए मरीजों में 2 मरीज ब्लॉक फत्तूढींगा से सबंधित है जबकि 2 मरीज आसपास के क्षेत्रों से पॉजिटिव आए हैं।

7 मरीजों ने कोरोना को हराया, 1686 संदिग्धों के लिए सैंपल

एपीडीमोलॉजिस्ट डॉ. राजीव भगत ने बताया कि सेहत विभाग ने जिले से कुल 1686 नए संदिग्धों के सैंपल लिए है। इसमें 1363 सैंपल आरटीपीसीआर से और 323 सैंपल एंटीजन से लिए गए। नए सैंपल में कपूरथला से 385, फगवाड़ा से 335, भुलत्थ से 64, सुल्तानपुर लोधी से 130, बेगोवाल से 100, ढिलवां से 166, कालासंघिया से 141, फतूढींगा से 105, पांछट से 154 और टिब्बा से 106 सैंपल शामिल है। सभी सैंपल की रिपोर्ट शनिवार देर शाम को आने की संभावना है। सेहत विभाग की टीम ने शुक्रवार को स्टेट गुुरुद्वारा साहिब और पीआरटीसी बस डिपो के वर्कशॉप में पड़े पुराने टायरों, टूटे बर्तनों, गमलों और अन्य चीजों जहां पानी जमा हो सकता है की जांच की। प्रबंधकों को ऐसी चीजों में बरसात का पानी एकत्रित न करने होने देने सलाह दी। समय-समय पर सफाई रखने को कहा गया।

