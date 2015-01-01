पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मर्डर का खुलासा:पति की मौत काे पत्नी ने पहले समझा ब्रेन हैमरेज, पोस्टमार्टम और जांच में पता चला-साथी ड्राइवरों ने कत्ल कर फेंका था

सुल्तानपुर लोधी44 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
27 अक्टूबर को रेल कोच फैक्टरी के सामने पड़ा मिला था गुरमेल का शव।
  • 10 दिन पहले आरसीएफ के सामने मिला था शव, पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट के बाद पुलिस ने दोबारा की जांच
  • मृतक के सिर पर थे चोट के निशान, पत्नी के बयान पर दो पर हत्या का केस दर्ज

लगभग 10 दिन पहले थाना सुल्तानपुर लोधी के तहत आते गांव ढुडियांवाल निवासी 35 वर्षीय व्यक्ति का शव रेल कोच फैक्टरी के सामने कच्ची पटड़ी पर मिला था। किसी राहगीर ने घटना की सूचना मृतक के घर वालों तथा पुलिस को दी दी। मौके पर मृतक की पत्नी, पारिवारिक सदस्य तथा थाना सुल्तानपुर लोधी की पुलिस भी पहुंची थी। पुलिस को उस समय डैड बॉडी पर किसी भी तरह की चोट का निशान नहीं मिला। इसके चलते मृतक व्यक्ति की पत्नी ने यह समझा कि उसके पति को ब्रेन हैमरेज हो गया होगा जिससे उसकी मौत हो गई।

पुलिस ने मृतक की पत्नी के बयानों पर 174 की कार्रवाई करते उसका पोस्टमार्टम करवा शव परिजनों को सौंप दिया था। हैरानी उस समय हुई जब कुछ ही दिनों के बाद पोस्टमार्टम की रिपोर्ट पुलिस को मिली जिसमें मृतक के सिर पर चोट के निशान बताए गए थे। इसके बाद पुलिस ने मामले को री-ओपन किया। पारिवारिक सदस्यों से पूछताछ की कि मृतक क्या काम करता था, किन लोगों के साथ उसका उठना-बैठना था।

घर से निकलने के बाद किन लोगों से मिलता था। पुलिस ने घटनास्थल पर आसपास लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरे भी खंगाला जहां पर पुलिस के हाथ कुछ ऐसे सबूत लगे जहां पर मृतक की पत्नी का शक यकीन में बदल गया कि उसके पति का कत्ल उसके साथ काम करने वाले ड्राइवरों ने ही किया है। मृतक की पत्नी की ओर से पुलिस को दी गई लिखित शिकायत के आधार पर केस दर्ज किया गया है।

20 अक्टूबर को गया था दोस्तों से मिलने

थाना प्रभारी इंस्पेक्टर सर्बजीत सिंह ने बताया कि 5 नवंबर को पुलिस पार्टी आरसीएफ के गेट नंबर तीन पर गश्त कर रही थी तभी किसी राहगीर ने शव के बारे में जानकारी दी। शिनाख्त के बाद पता चला कि मृतक पास के गांव ढुडियांवाल का रहने वाला है। पुलिस ने उसकी पत्नी व पारिवारिक मेंबरों को सूचित किया।

ढुडियांवाल निवासी कमलजीत कौर पत्नी स्व. गुरमेल सिंह ने उन्हें एक लिखित शिकायत दी कि उसका पति गुरमेल सिंह, जो कि आरसीएफ के सामने ट्रक ड्राइवरों के साथ काम करता था, 20 अक्टूबर को अपने घर से एक्टिवा नंबर पीबी09-एएफ- 5184 पर सवार होकर अपने ड्राइवर दोस्तों के साथ मिलने गया था। शाम के समय उसने अपने पति के मोबाइल पर फोन किया तो उसके पति ने बताया कि वह अपने दोस्तों के साथ बैठा हुआ है। उसकी पत्नी ने बताया कि जब उसने दोबारा अपने पति को फोन किया तो उसका फोन आउट ऑफ रीच आने लगा। 27 अक्टूबर को रेलकोच फैक्टरी के सामने कच्ची पटड़ी पर मृत पड़ा हुआ है। उसकी स्कूटी भी पास ही खड़ी है।

आरोपियों पर 302 के तहत मामला दर्ज

शिकायतकर्ता के बयान पर 27 अक्तूबर को धारा 174 की कार्रवाई के बाद एएसआई बलबीर सिंह की ओर से गुरमेल सिंह के शव का पोस्टमार्टम करवाया गया, जिसकी रिपोर्ट के अनुसार मौत का कारण सिर पर लगी चोट बताया गया।

इसके बाद मृतक की पत्नी कमलजीत कौर के बयानों पर अमरीक सिंह पुत्र दर्शन सिंह निवासी जमनतपुर थाना झब्बाल जिला तरनतारन तथा गुरप्रताप सिंह पुत्र दलजीत सिंह निवासी जमनतपुर थाना झब्बाल जिला तरनतारन ने उसके पति गुरमेल सिंह के सिर पर वार कर हत्या कर दी तथा सबूत मिटाने के लिए उसके शव को रेल कोच फैक्टरी के सामने फेंक दिया। इसके बाद पुलिस ने आरोपियों के खिलाफ धारा 302, 201 व 34 के अन्तर्गत दर्ज किया गया।

