जांच:अवतार फर्निशिंग शॉप पर आयकर का सर्वे, 12 घंटे तक खंगाले दस्तावेज

कपूरथला2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • वडाला फाटक के पास होटल और साथ लगती कॉलोनी में भी की जांच
  • दुकान के बाहर पुलिस तैनात, किसी को आने-जाने नहीं दिया

दीवाली का त्योहार नजदीक आते ही आयकर विभाग ने अपनी गतिविधियों को अंजाम देना शुरू कर दिया है। वीरवार को प्रदेश के कई शहरों में आयकर विभाग की विभिन्न टीमों ने एक साथ कई बड़े व्यापारिक घरानों में दबिश दी। कपूरथला के एक बड़े व्यापारिक घराने में फर्निशिंग शॉप, रीयल एस्टेट और होटल व्यवसाय के घर तड़के आयकर विभाग की टीम ने छापेमारी की।

आयकर विभाग की एक टीम ने सदर बाजार स्थित अवतार फर्निशिंग की दुकान पर सुबह से लेकर शाम तक इंवेस्टिगेशन करती रही। वहीं वडाला फाटक के पास एक होटल व साथ लगती कॉलोनी में भी टीम ने सर्वे किया। इसकी पुष्टि करते हुए आयकर विभाग जालंधर जोन के इंवेस्टिंगेशन विंग के इंचार्ज चौधरी दिग्विजय सिंह ने बताया कि प्रदेश में कई बड़े उद्योगिक घरानों के व्यापारिक संस्थानों पर आयकर विभाग की जांच चल रही है।

इंचार्ज चौधरी दिग्विजय ने कहा-रूटीन चेकिंग है
वीरवार सुबह आयकर विभाग जालंधर की टीम ने कपूरथला के औद्योगिक घराने के व्यापारिक संस्थानों पर दबिश दी। आयकर टीम ने सभी व्यापारिक संस्थानों के बाहर पुलिस तैनात कर दी। आयकर विभाग जालंधर जोन के इंवेस्टिंगेशन विंग के इंचार्ज चौधरी दिग्विजय सिंह ने कहा कि जालंधर रोड पर स्थित वडाला फाटक के पास होटल, कॉलोनी और सदर बाजार में फर्निशिंग हाउस पर इंवेस्टिगेशन टीम की ओर से जांच की गई। यह रूटीन चेकिंग है। वहीं, आयकर विभाग की टीम देर शाम तक फर्निशिंग की दुकान पर जांच करती रही। सूत्रों के मुताबिक सुबह से ही औद्योगिक घरानों के संस्थानों और रिहायश के बाहर पुलिस तैनात कर दी गई थी और किसी भी बाहरी व्यक्ति के अाने-जाने पर रोक लगा दी गई थी।

