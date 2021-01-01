पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Punjab
  Jalandhar
  Kapurthala
  • Independent Candidates Show Penetration, Congress Celebrates Independent Women Candidates From Ward Number 37 And 25, Now They Will Fight Elections From The Party

चुनाव:आजाद उम्मीदवारों ने दिखाई पैठ, कांग्रेस ने वार्ड नंबर 37 और 25 से आजाद खड़ी महिला उम्मीदवारों को मनाया, अब पार्टी से लड़ेंगी चुनाव

कपूरथला6 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कांग्रेसी प्रत्याशी सुखविंदर कौर के पति हरनेक हरि आजाद लड़ेंगे, भाजपा आज 2 और प्रत्याशी कर सकती है घोषित

बीते दिनों निगम चुनावों की घोषणा के बाद अपनी सत्ताधारी पार्टी से टिकट न मिलने से खफा कुछ उम्मीदवारों ने आजाद उम्मीदवार चुनाव मैदान में उतरने की घोषणा कर दी थी। पार्टी के शीर्ष नेताओं ने उनके वर्चस्व और दावेदारियों को देखते हुए राजनीतिक दांव खेल आजाद उम्मीदवार की घोषणा करने वाले उम्मीदवारों को फिर से पार्टी का टिकट देकर पार्टी का उम्मीदवार बना दिया।

देखना यह है कि आजाद की सोच छोड़कर पार्टी चिन्ह पर लड़ने वाले यह उम्मीदवार कितने खरे उतरते हैं। गौरतलब है कि कांग्रेस पार्टी से टिकट न मिलने के बाद कुछ उम्मीदवारों ने आजाद के तौर पर चुनाव लड़ने की घोषणा कर दी थी। पार्टी ने उम्मीदवारों की पैठ को देखते हुए नामांकन-पत्र भरने से दो दिन पहले ही पार्टी चिन्ह पर चुनाव लड़ने के लिए मना लिया ।वहीं, मंगलवार को तीसरे दिन नगर निगम कपूरथला के 50 वार्डों के चुनाव के लिए 146 उम्मीदवारों और कवरिंग उम्मीदवारों ने नामांकन-पत्र भरा अब तक कवरिंग और उम्मीदवारों के नामांकन पत्र भरने वालों की संख्या 169 तक पहुंच गई है।

तीसरे दिन मंगलवार को कवरिंग कैंडिडेट के साथ 146 उम्मीदवारों ने भरा नामांकन, कुल संख्या 169 पहुंची

कांग्रेस पार्टी से जुड़े पूर्व पार्षद हरनेक सिंह हरी को जब पार्टी की ओर से पसंदीदा वार्ड से टिकट नहीं मिली तो उन्होंने आजाद उम्मीदवार के तौर पर चुनाव लड़ने की घोषणा कर दी। उन्होंने नगर निगम चुनाव लड़ने के लिए 37 नंबर वार्ड से अपनी पत्नी सुखविंदर कौर को आजाद उम्मीदवार घोषित कर दिया। खुद भी 38 नंबर वार्ड से आजाद प्रत्याशी के तौर पर खड़े हो गए।

कांग्रेस ने पूर्व पार्षद हरनेक सिंह हरी की पत्नी सुखविंदर कौर को वार्ड नंबर 37 से कांग्रेस पार्टी की उम्मीदवार घोषित कर दिया जबकि हरनेक सिंह हरी अब भी आजाद प्रत्याशी के रूप में ही लड़ेंगे। कांग्रेस पार्टी की ओर से जारी की गई दूसरी सूची में 13 उम्मीदवारों की लिस्ट जारी की थी। इसमें से 25 नंबर वार्ड जो महिला आरक्षित था वहां कांग्रेस पार्टी की ओर से नए चेहरे कुलदीप कौर धिंजन को उम्मीदवार घोषित किया गया। जिसे देखते हुए पुरानी कांग्रेसी नेत्री सविता चौधरी आजाद उम्मीदवार के तौर पर खड़ी हो गई। वार्ड में अपनी जीत सुनिश्चित करने के लिए फ्लैक्स बोर्ड भी लगा दिया।

नामांकन का आज आखिरी दिन... वार्ड 8 से चुनाव नहीं लड़ेंगे बीजेपी प्रत्याशी

सूत्रों की मानें तो जब सत्ताधारी पार्टी को सविता चौधरी का पलड़ा भारी लगा तो पार्टी की ओर से उसे भी 25 नंबर वार्ड से कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी घोषित कर दिया। बुधवार को नगर निगम चुनाव लड़ने के लिए नामांकन भरने की आखिरी तारीख है। कांग्रेस की ओर से 50 उम्मीदवार मैदान में उतारे जा चुके हैं। आम आदमी पार्टी की ओर से 44 उम्मीदवार, शिअद से 42 उम्मीदवार, भाजपा से अब तक 36 उम्मीदवार घोषित किए हैं। बीजेपी की कमेटी का कहना है कि बुधवार तक 2 उम्मीदवारों के नाम घोषित किए जा सकते है। वहीं, भाजपा की ओर से वार्ड नं. 8 से घोषित किए गए प्रत्याशी रमेश कुमार निवासी मोहल्ला सीनपुरा नगर निगम का चुनाव नहीं लड़ रहे हैं। रमेश कुमार ने बताया कि पारिवारिक कारणों के चलते काफी व्यस्त हैं। इस कारण वह वार्ड नं. 8 से नगर निगम चुनाव नहीं लड़ेंगे।

कांग्रेस के 57, शिअद के 27, भाजपा के 18, आप के 26, और बसपा के 5 उम्मीदवारों ने भरा नामांकन-पत्र

कपूरथला निगम चुनाव के लिए सोमवार को दूसरे दिन 23 उम्मीदवारों ने नामांकन पत्र भरा था कांग्रेस उम्मीदवारों के नामांकन-पत्र भरने के मौके विधायक राणा गुरजीत सिंह, शिअद के नामांकन पत्र भरने के मौके जिला प्रधान शहरी हरजीत सिंह वालिया, हलका इंचार्ज एडवोकेट परमजीत सिंह पम्मा, जिला प्रधान दिहाती दविंदर सिंह ढपई मौजूद थे जबकि आप और भाजपा के नामांकन पत्र भरने के मौके शहरी नेता उम्मीदवारों के साथ मौजूद थे। अतिरिक्त जिला चुनाव अधिकारी कम एडीसी (विकास) एसपी आंगरा ने बताया कि मंगलवार को नामांकन-पत्र भरने वालों में कांग्रेस के 57, शिअद के 27, भाजपा के 18, आप के 26, बसपा के 5 समेत 13 आजाद उम्मीदवारों ने नामांकन पत्र भरा है।

सुल्तानपुर लोधी से 18 उम्मीदवारों ने भरा नामांकन

सुल्तानपुर लोधी नगर कौंसिल चुनाव के किए मंगलवार को 18 उम्मीदवारों ने नामांकन-पत्र दाखिल किए। कृषि अधिकारी कम रिटर्निंग अधिकारी जसबीर सिंह खिंडा के कार्यालय में उम्मीवारों ने नामांकन पत्र दाखिल किए। इसके तहत वार्ड नं. 4 से ओम प्रकाश धीर, मनजीत सिंह, वार्ड नं. 5 से सिमरनजीत धीर, दर्शन कौर, रमण जैन, वार्ड नं. 6 से जसविंदर सिंह, वार्ड नं. 7 से संगीता देवी, सुमनदीप कौर, किरण कुमारी, मनजीत कौर, वार्ड नं.8 से वरिंदरजीत सिंह, वार्ड नं. 9 से सीता रानी, बबीता धीर, रेणु धीर, वार्ड नं. 10 से कमलप्रीत सिंह, वार्ड नं. 12 से संदीप शर्मा ने नामाकंन दाखिल किए। आम आदमी पार्टी के 9, शिरोमणि अकाली दल बादल के 4 और निर्दलीय 5 उम्मीदवारों ने नामांकन दाखिल किए।​​​​​​​

