कोरोना योद्धा:इंडियन फार्मेसी ग्रेजुएट्स एसोसिएशन ने एलपीयू के फार्मा एलुमनाई को कोरोना योद्धाओं के तौर पर किया सम्मानित

फगवाड़ा4 घंटे पहले
राष्ट्रीय स्तर के इंडियन फार्मेसी ग्रेजुएट्स एसोसिएशन (आईपीजीए) ने लवली प्रोफेशनल यूनिवर्सिटी के फार्मासिस्टों को कोरोना महामारी वारियर्स के रुप में सम्मानित किया। देशव्यापी प्रयास में, प्रतिष्ठित सम्मान के लिए राज्य से चुने कुल 5 फार्मासिस्टों में से चार योद्धा एलपीयू के पूर्व विद्यार्थी हैं। इस राष्ट्रव्यापी प्रयास में हरेक राज्य से नामांकन मांगे गए। चयनित फार्मासिस्टों को विशिष्ट रूप से एक सफेद कोट- निस्वार्थ सेवा के प्रतीक के साथ सम्मानित किया गया। वास्तव में, कोविड -19 ने डॉक्टरों, नर्सों, पैरामेडिक्स, फार्मासिस्टों, उद्यमियों और कई अन्य सहित परदे के पीछे के नायकों की एक विशाल सेना को आगे लाया है। आईपीजीए के अध्यक्ष डॉ. अतुल नासा ने कहा कि जरूरतमंदों को 24 घंटे प्रभावी दवाओं की उपलब्धता सुनिश्चित करने में सबसे आगे होने के नाते, फार्मासिस्ट महामारी से जूझते हुए भारी जोखिम का सामना करते हैं। इस प्रकार, फार्मेसी स्नातकों की पेशेवर स्थिति में सुधार करने के लिए एक मिशन होने के नाते, आईपीजीए ने ऐसे समर्पित फार्मा योद्धाओं को सम्मानित करने का निर्णय लिया। डॉ. नासा ऑफिस ऑऱ् कंट्रोल, कंट्रोलिंग

अथॉरिटी, ड्रग्स कंट्रोल डिपार्टमेंट (दिल्ली) के प्रमुख भी हैं। पंजाब के चयनित फार्मासिस्टों में जालंधर के दो ड्रग इंस्पेक्टर अनुपमा कालिया और अमरजीत सिंह ; सतनाम सर्जिकल के इंटरप्रेन्योर जसविंदर सिंह; मनोचा मेडिकल हॉल के आशीष मनोचा और सुखमीत मेडिकोस (थोक केमिस्ट और ड्रगिस्ट) से सुखमीत शामिल हैं।

एलपीयू की फैकल्टी ऑफ एप्लाइड मेडिकल साइंसेज में एलपीयू एलुमनी एसोसिएशन ने भी उदेश्य को समर्थन दिया। एलपीयू में सीनियर डीन और एलएफएएमएस की प्रमुख डॉ. मोनिका गुलाटी ने फार्मेसी के विद्यार्थियों को इस तरह के सराहनीय कार्य करने के लिए हमेशा उत्सुक रहने के लिए प्रेरित किया।

