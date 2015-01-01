पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अनोख़ी चोरी:सुपर मार्केट में करियाना स्टोर की दीवार तोड़कर 12 किलो देसी घी और 5 किलो ड्राई फ्रूट ले गया

कपूरथलाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दुकान के बाहर और अंदर लगे सीसीटीवी में चोर की फुटेज कैद, पुलिस कर रही तलाश

बेगोवाल में चोर ने देसी घी और ड्राई फ्रूट पर हाथ साफ कर दिया। चोर दुकान के गल्ले से नकदी भी चुराकर ले गया। चोरी की वारदात का अगली सुबह पता चला जब महिला दुकानदार रोजाना की तरह दुकान पर पहुंची और दुकान का शटर खोला तो सामान बिखरा पड़ा था। पीड़ित महिला दुकानदार ने वारदात की शिकायत बेगोवाल थाना में दर्ज करवाई। पुलिस ने चोर के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर लिया है। चोरी की वारदात को अंजाम देने वाला चोर दुकान के बाहर और भीतर लगे सीसीटीवी में कैद हो गया है। पुलिस चोर को ढूंढने में जुटी हुई है। थाना बेगोवाल में सुनीता निवासी मोहल्ला कैंथा, दसूहा ने शिकायत दर्ज करवाते हुए बताया कि उसका आधार सुपर मार्केट में ग्रोसरी स्टोर जोकि बेगोवाल से नडाला रोड पर स्थित है। वह 21 नवंबर को अपना स्टोर रात के 8 बजे बंद करके घर चली गई। अगले दिन जब वह 9 बजे स्टोर पर पहुंची तो स्टोर का सामान बिखरा पड़ा था। स्टोर की पिछली दीवार को तोड़कर चोर दुकान में दाखिल हुआ। दुकान से 12 किलो देसी घी के पैकेट और 5 किलो ड्राई फ्रूट, खाने वाली 12 पेस्ट्रीज और गल्ले में पड़े 86 हजार रुपए चुराकर फरार हो गया।

आ

जिले में बढ़ रहीं चोरी की घटनाएं

  • पहला मामला- 21 सितंबर को चोरों ने सेवा केंद्र बादशाहपुर में लककड़ी का दरवाजा तोड़कर यूपीएस की 12 बैटरियां, 4 बैटरियां कंडल, जनरेटर का सेल्फ और पैनल तारें चोरी कर ली।
  • दूसरा मामला-27 सितंबर को सुल्तानपुर लोधी निवासी दौलत राम के घर से चोरों ने घर के ट्रंक से 10 ग्राम सोने के कांटे, चार लेडीज अंगूठियां, 2 जेंटस अंगूठियां, टॉपस, किट्‌टी सेट, हार, 30 हजार रुपए चोरी कर लिए।
  • तीसरा मामला-5 अक्टूबर को गांव डौला के गुरुद्वारा साहिब से चोरों ने गोलक चोरी कर ली। गोलक में 8 हजार रुपए थे।
  • चौथा मामला- 7 अक्टूबर को वार्ड नंबर 10 भुलत्थ निवासी सुरिंदर कुमार के घर की ग्रिल तोड़कर चोरों ने 3200 अमेरिकन डॉलर, सोने और चांदी के जेवरात चोरी कर लिए।
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें