प्रकाशोत्सव:श्री गुरु रामदास जी के प्रकाशोत्सव को समर्पित कीर्तन और ढाडी दरबार करवाया

कपूरथला4 घंटे पहले
चौथे पातशाह श्री गुरु रामदास जी के प्रकाशोत्सव को समर्पित शिरोमणि गुरुद्वारा प्रबंधक कमेटी और संगत के सहयोग से स्टेट गुरुद्वारा साहिब में कीर्तन, कथा और ढाडी दरबार का आयोजन किया गया। श्री अखंड पाठ साहिब जी के भोग उपरांत भाई सतिंदर पाल सिंह हजूरी रागी जत्थे ने कीर्तन से संगत को निहाल किया।

वहीं कथावाचक भाई हरजीत सिंह ने कहा कि गुरु पातशाह की बाणी मनुष्य के लिए सुखों का खजाना और आत्मिक आनंद प्रदान करने वाली है। ढाडी जत्था भाई सुखदेव सिंह बूह ने श्री गुरु रामदास जी की शिक्षाओं को सफल जीवन का आधार बताया। कार्यक्रम में स्टेज की भूमिका निभाते हुए हेड ग्रंथी भाई जसवंत सिंह ने गुरु पातशाह की ओर से लोक भलाई, सिखी प्रचार और चढ़दी कला के लिए किए अहम कार्यो को पूरी मानवता के लिए प्ररेणास्त्रोत बताया।

स्टेट गुरुद्वारा साहिब के प्रभारी भाई लखबीर सिंह और धार्मिक जत्थेबंदियों के नेताओं ने ग्रंथी सिखों, रागी सिखों और ढाडी जत्थों को सिरोपा देकर सम्मानित किया। मौके पर जत्थेदार जसविंदर सिंह बतरा, सुखविंदर मोहन सिंह भाटिया, जसपाल सिंह खुराना, परमजीत सिंह, सुखबीर सिंह खालसा, गुरशरण सिंह, कुलविंदर सिंह, शीतल सिंह, दर्शन सिंह, इंद्रमोहन सिंह, दविंदर सिंह देव, चरणजीत सिंह वालिया, बीबी बलजिंदर कौर धंजल, बीबी अमरजीत कौर, सरदूल सिंह, भाई कश्मीर सिंह मौजूद थे।

