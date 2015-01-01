पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कीर्तन:बंदी छोड़ दिवस को समर्पित कीर्तन, ढाडी और कविश्री दरबार 14 को

कपूरथला4 घंटे पहले
शिरोमणि गुरुद्वारा प्रबंधक कमेटी, धार्मिक जत्थेबंदियों और संगत के सहयोग से 400 साला बंदी छोड़ दिवस को समर्पित कीर्तन, ढाडी और कविश्री दरबार 14 नवंबर को स्टेट गुरुद्वारा साहिब में सुबह 9 बजे से दोपहर 2 बजे तक करवाया जाएगा। भाई लखबीर सिंह, जसपाल सिंह और सुखविंदर मोहन सिंह ने बताया कि 12 नवंबर को सुबह 10 बजे श्री अखंड पाठ साहिब शुरू होंगे, जिनका भोग 14 नवंबर को डाला जाएगा। उपरांत धार्मिक दीवान सजाए जाएंगे। इसमें भाई सतिंदरपाल सिंह (हजूरी रागी), भाई भूपिंदर सिंह (गुरुद्वारा भोपाल जठेरे वाले) कीर्तन और ज्ञानी हरप्रीत सिंह (हेड ग्रंथी गुरुद्वारा बेर साहिब सुल्तानपुर लोधी) कथा विचारों और भाई रणजीत सिंह का जत्था कविश्री से संगत को गुरु इतिहास से जोड़ेंगे। मौके पर भाई जतिंदर सिंह, कुलविंदर सिंह बल्ली, भाई जसवंत सिंह, सुरजीत सिंह विक्की, गुरशरण सिंह, पलविंदरजीत सिंह मौजूद थे।

