प्रभाव:सदर बाजार में कूड़े को लगाई आग धुआं उठने से दुकानदारी प्रभावित

कपूरथलाएक घंटा पहले
मुख्य सदर बाजार से कूड़े का ढेर उठाने के लिए नगर निगम की ओर से कोई ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली और गाड़ी नहीं आई तो किसी शरारती तत्व ने सदर बाजार के मुख्य चौक (सेठी हलवाई) के आगे पड़े कूड़े को आग लगा दी। इससे पूरे बाजार में धुंआ फैल गया। धुंआ इतना था कि बाजार खुलने का समय होने के कारण कई दुकानदारों ने आधा घंटा रुककर दुकानें खोली। राहगीरों ने भी कूड़े को लगी आग के कारण रास्ता बदल लिया।

दुकानदार तरलोचन सिंह, दीपक कुमार, सुरिंद्र सिंह, तरलोक चंद, अरविंद सिंह, विक्कर सिंह, हरवंत सचदेवा, जसप्रीत सिंह, अमन सचदेवा आदि ने निगम के ईओ आदर्श कुमार से अपील की कि वह सफाई कर्मियों की ओर से बाजारों में सफाई के बाद नजदीकी मोहल्ले के लोगों की ओर से स्थाई डंप न होने के कारण कूड़ा यहां-वहां फेंक देते हैं। ईओ आदर्श शर्मा ने कहा कि कूड़ा तो सुबह उठवा लिया जाता है। हो सकता है किसी भूल के कारण सफाई कर्मचारी कूड़ा न उठा सके हो। कूड़ा उठाने वाले सफाई कर्मचारियों के आदेश दिए जाएंगे कि वह बाजारों से कूड़ा पहल के आधार पर उठाएं। उन्होंने दुकानदारों से अपील की कि वह सफाई होने के बाद बाजार में कूड़ा न फेंके।

