प्रगट दिवस:भगवान वाल्मीकि जी के आदर्शों पर चलकर अपना जीवन सफल बनाएं : डीएसपी बल

सुल्तानपुर लोधी4 घंटे पहले
महर्षि वाल्मीकि जी का प्रगट दिवस श्रद्धापूर्वक मनाया गया। पुलिस प्रशासन की ओर से बढ़िया सेवाएं प्रदान करने पर सत्गुरु वाल्मीकि प्रगट उत्सव कमेटी मोहल्ला अरोड़ा रस्ता के सदस्य योगेश लहौरा और कमेटी सदस्यों की ओर से डीएसपी सरवन सिंह बल का आभार जताया और उन्हें स्मृति चिन्ह देकर सम्मानित किया गया। डीएसपी सरवन सिंह बल ने कहा के वाल्मीकि जी के आदर्शों पर चलकर जीवन को सफल बनाया जा सकता है। उन्होंने देशवासियों को महर्षि भगवान वाल्मीकि प्रगट दिवस की मुबारकबाद दी। इस अवसर पर योगेश लहौरा, विपन नाहर, जतिंदर लहौरा, रजिंदर सुल्तानवी, राहुल नाहर, गौरव नाहर, लखन लहौरा, विपुल चौहान आदि मौजूद थे।

