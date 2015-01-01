पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जिला बार एसोसिएशन चुनाव के नतीजे:प्रतिद्वंद्वी को 80 मतों से हरा मलकीत सिंह बने नए प्रधान

कपूरथला2 घंटे पहले
  • 306 में से 269 एडवोकेट सदस्यों ने मताधिकार का प्रयोग किया, 5 मत रद्द

कपूरथला जिला बार एसोसिएशन के चुनावों में प्रधान पद के लिए आज हुए चुनाव में एडवोकेट मलकीत सिंह थिंद ने सीधे मुकाबले में अपने प्रतिद्वंद्वी उम्मीदवार एडवोकेट परमजीत कौर काहलों को 80 मतों से हरा कर प्रधान पद पर कब्जा कर लिया। वहीं उपप्रधान के लिए एडवोकेट प्रदीप ठाकुर व महासचिव पद के एडवोकेट संदीप सिंह पहले ही निर्विरोध चुने जा चुके हैं निर्वाचन अफसर एडवोकेट एसपीएस रत्ती और सहायक निर्वाचन अफसर एडवोकेट अजय कुमार व एडवोकेट सतिंदर सिंह खिडा ने बताया कि कपूरथला में कुल 306 वोटरों में से 269 एडवोकेट सदस्यों ने अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग किया।

इसमें से मलकीत सिह ने 172 मत प्राप्त कर अपने विरोधी उम्मीदवार एडवोकेट परमजीत कौर काहलों को 80 मत के अंतर से परािजत किया। एडवोकेट काहलों ने 92 मत प्राप्त किए जबकि 5 मत रद्द पाए गए। एडवोकेट मलकीत सिह थिंद ने अपनी जीत का श्रेय सभी एडवोकेट साथियों के सहयोग को देते हुए कहा कि वह पहल के आधार पर नए एडवोकेट साथियों के लिए चैंबर बनवा कर अपना वायदा निभाऊंगा और बार के वेल्फेयर कार्यों के लिए हमेशा तत्पर रहूंगा।

इधर... फगवाड़ा में हिमांशु पराशर बने बार एसोसिएशन के प्रधान

फगवाड़ा|बार एसोसिएशन फगवाड़ा के चुनावों में प्रधान पद का ताज एक बार फिर से फगवाड़ा के एडवोकेट हिमांशु पराशर के सिर पर सजा। एडवोकेट पराशर ने अपने प्रतिद्वंद्वी एडवोकेट गुरदेव सिंह को 41 वोटों से हराकर बार एसोसिएशन के प्रधान बने हैं। वहीं उपाध्यक्ष पद पर एडवोकेट वरुण कुमार, सचिव पद पर आशीष कुमार, संयुक्त सचिव पद पर मनमोहन ने जीत दर्ज की है। फगवाड़ा के कोर्ट कांप्लेक्स में बार एसोसिएशन के चुनावों को लेकर शुक्रवार सुबह से ही चहल-पहल रही। चुनाव अधिकारी एडवोकेट जसबीर सिंह परमार की देखरेख में सुबह 10 बजे शुरू हुआ मतदान दोपहर बाद 3 बजे तक जारी रहा।

चुनावी नतीजों में बार एसोसिएशन के प्रधान पद का चुनाव लड़ रहे हिमांशु पराशर को 78, जबकि एडवोकेट गुरदेव सिंह को मात्र 37 वोट हासिल कर सके। इसी तरह उपाध्यक्ष पद के लिए चुनाव लड़ रहे वरुण कुमार को 60, जबकि रूपिंदर पाल कौर 54 वोट मिले। इसी तरह सचिव पद के चुनाव में आशीष कुमार ने 33 वोटों से जीत दर्ज की। इसमें एडवोकेट आशीष कुमार को 74 वोट मिले जबकि हरजीत कौर 41 वोट हासिल कर पाए। वहीं संयुक्त सचिव पद के चुनाव में मनमोहन सिंह को 67 वोट, जबकि हरिंदर कौल को 48 वोट मिले। एडवोकेट मनमोहन ने 19 वोटों से जीत दर्ज की।

