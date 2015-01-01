पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बैठक:551वें प्रकाशोत्सव की तैयारियों के लिए धार्मिक जत्थेबंदियों और सभा सोसायटियों की बैठक

कपूरथला2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

शिरोमणि गुरुद्वारा प्रबंधक कमेटी की ओर से प्रधान भाई गोबिंद सिंह लोंगोवाल की अगुवाई में श्री गुरु नानक देव जी के 551वां प्रकाशोत्सव गुरुद्वारा श्री बेर साहिब में 28, 29 औप 30 नवंबर को मनाया जा रहा है। इसकी तैयारियां युद्ध स्तर पर चल रही है। यह बात रविवार को गुरुद्वारा श्री बेर साहिब में इलाके की धार्मिक जत्थेबंदियों और सभा सोसायटियों से हुई बैठक में शिरोमणि कमेटी श्री अमृतसर के मुख्य सचिव महिंदर सिंह आहली ने कही। उन्होंने समूह संतों, महापुरुषों, धार्मिक जत्थेबंदियों, सभा सोसायटियों व गुरु नानक नाम लेवा समूह संगतों को सहयोग करने की अपील की।

उन्होंने कहा कि आप सभी के सहयोग से ही शिरोमणि कमेटी सभी कार्य करती है। श्री गुरु नानक देव जी का 550वां प्रकाशोत्सव पिछले साल विश्वस्तर पर मनाया गया था। शिरोमणि गुरुद्वारा प्रबंधक कमेटी की सदस्य बीबी गुरप्रीत कौर रुही, जत्थेदार सरवण सिंह कुलार ने जत्थेबंदियों का मिल रहे सहयोग के लिए आभार जताया। गुरुद्वारा श्री बेर साहिब के मैनेजर भाई जरनैल सिंह बूले और हेड ग्रंथी ज्ञानी गुरप्रीत सिंह ने समागम की रुपरेखा बारे बताया कि श्री गुरु नानक देव जी के प्रकाशोत्सव की खुशी में 28 नवंबर की रात 8 बजे भाई मरदाना जी दीवान हाल में धार्मिक नाटक खेले जाएंगे। इसी दिन देर रात 02:30 बजे श्री अखंड पाठ साहिब शुरू होंगे। जिनका भोग 30 नवंबर की रात 01:40 बजे डाले जाएंगे। इस दौरान फूलों की वर्षा होगी। 29 नवंबर को गुरुद्वारा श्री संतघाट साहिब से नगर कीर्तन निकाला जाएगा और शाम से भाई मरदाना जी दीवान हाल में लगातार दीवान सजेंगे। जिसमें कीर्तन, कवि दरबार होगा। जोकि दीवान 1 दिसंबर सुबह को समाप्त होंगे।

इस अवसर पर इंजीनियर सवरण सिंह, भाई गुरप्रीत सिंह, हरजिंदर सिंह, भाई कश्मीर सिंह, सर्बजीत सिंह धुंदा, जत्थेदार परमिंदर सिंह खालसा, गुरदयाल सिंह खालसा, भाई कंवरनैन सिंह केनी, भाई मनदीप सिंह खिंडा, डा.निरवैल सिंह धालीवाल, जरनैल सिंह, भूपिंदर सिंह, रणजीत सिंह, जत्थेदार हरजिंदर सिंह खालसा, सुखदेव सिंह, सूरत सिंह मिर्जापुर, समुंद्र सिंह ढिल्लो, सोढी सिंह, जत्थेदाव सवरण सिंह, सूबा सिंह, सरवण सिंह, जसकरणबीर सिंह गोल्डी, संतोख सिंह, रघबीर सिंह, डा.गुरदेव सिंह जोसन, गुरप्रीत सिंह, तलविंदर सिंह बिट्‌टू, जत्थेदार सुरजन सिंह, बलजीत कौर, दर्शन सिंह, इंद्रजीत सिंह, परमजीत कौर, नवजोत सिंह, जगीर सिंह ढिल्लो, गुरप्रताप सिंह, मनजीत सिंह, मलकीत सिंह के अलावा अन्य मौजूद थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंभारत-पाकिस्तान बॉर्डर पर 150 मीटर लंबी सुरंग मिली, नगरोटा में मारे गए आतंकी इसी से आए थे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें