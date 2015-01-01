पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोल्ड वेब:न्यूनतम पारा तीन डिग्री, दो दिन तक चलेगी कोल्ड वेब,धुंध और बर्फीली हवाओं के कारण बढ़ी ठंड, दमा के मरीजों की दिक्कत बढ़ी

कपूरथला3 घंटे पहले
पहाड़ों में बर्फबारी के चलते पठानकोट में हडिड्यां कंपा देने वाली ठंड का दौर शुरू हो गया है। बुधवार को लगातार तीसरे दिन आसमान में धुंध छाने के साथ ही दिनभर बर्फीली हवाएं चलने से न्यूनतम तापमान 3 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया। जबकि अधिकतम तापमान 13 डिग्री सेल्सियस रिकॉर्ड किया गया है। वहीं, पिछले दो साल के मुकाबले दिसंबर के दूसरे हफ्ते में तापमान 2 डिग्री नीचे चल रहा है। दूसरी तरफ अगले दो दिन तक मौसम विभाग ने कोल्ड वेब चलने के साथ ही धुंध का सिलसिला जारी रहने की संभावना जताई है।

इससे पहले सुबह आसमान में हल्की धुंध छाने के साथ ही बर्फीली हवाओं का दौर चलता रहा। सुबह 9 बजे के बाद फिर से धुंध छाने का सिलसिला शुरू हुआ और 12 बजे तक शहर के बाहरी हिस्से में धुंध रही। इस बीच सूरज के हल्के दर्शन हुए, लेकिन आधे घंटे में धुंध की चादर में पूरा इलाका लिपट गया। दोपहर 2 बजे तक धुंध के साथ बर्फीली हवाएं चलने का सिलसिला जारी रहा और शाम तक हाड़ कंपाती ठंड का कहर जारी रहने की वजह से लोग ठंड में आग तापते भी नजर आए।

मौसम विभाग के डायरेक्टर सुरिंद्र पाल का कहना है कि वर्तमान में मध्य और पूर्वी भूमध्य रेखीय प्रशांत महासागर के ऊपर सामान्य से नीचे सी सरफेस टेंपरेचर और भूमध्य रेखीय प्रशांत महासागर पर मध्यम ला-नीना की स्थिति है जोकि सर्दियों के मौसम के अंत तक जारी रहने की संभावना है। इसकी वजह से दिसंबर से फरवरी के बीच सर्दी से सीजन में पिछले साल के मुकाबले तापमान 3 से 4 डिग्री नीचे जाने की संभावना है। गांवों में विजिबिलिटी न के बराबर रही। शहरों में 10 मीटर के करीब आंकी गई। वाहन चालकों को धुंध में वाहन चलाने में काफी दिक्कतों का सामना करना पड़ा। दमा के मरीजों को दिक्कत हो रही है।

विजिबिलिटी कम होने से वाहन चालक लाइट जलाकर जाते दिखे
बुधवार काे लोगों ने ठंड से बचने के लिए लोग आग व रूम हीटरों का सहारा लिया। ठंड के कारण लोग घरों से बाहर नहीं निकले और बाजारों में भी कम लोग दिखे। बच्चों और बुजुर्गों को सर्दी में ज्यादा सावधानी बरतने की जरूरत है। आने वाले दिनों में तापमान और गिरने की संभावना है। ज्यादा धुंध के कारण दोपहिया वाहन चालकों को परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ा। धुंध के कारण वाहन चालक लाइट जलाकर जाते दिखे। ठंड से निजात पाने के लिए दुकानदारों ने दुकान के सामने अलाव जलाए।

ठंड बढ़ेगी, एक सप्ताह तक धूप निकलने की संभावना बहुत कम
आगामी एक सप्ताह तक ठंड का जारी रहेगा प्रकोप, धूप निकलने की संभावना कम है। धंध में हादसों का खतरा अधिक रहता है, इसलिए वाहन चलाते समय मोड़ काटने की दशा में आधा किलोमीटर पहले ही इंडीकेटर देना शुरू कर दें। पार्किंग लाइटें चलाकर रखें। गाड़ी की स्पीड 40 किलोमीटर से अधिक नहीं होनी चाहिए। धुंध शुरू होते ही गाड़ी मंे रेडियम रिफेलक्टर लगाएं। ड्राइव करते समय सीट बेल्ट बांधना न भूले। गाड़ी में हीट रखें, फ्रंट शीशा गंदा न होने दें। सामने से गाड़ी आने की दशा में डिप्पर लाइट का प्रयोग करें। ओवरटेक करने का बिल्कुल प्रयास न करें।

