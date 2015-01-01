पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समर्थन:नीरज कुमार का आरसीएफ मजदूर यूनियन को समर्थन

कपूरथलाएक घंटा पहले
आरसीएफ के नीरज कुमार युवा समाज सेवक अपने कर्तव्य एवं कार्य के प्रति जागरूक एवं कर्मठ कर्मचारी ने आरसीएफ मजदूर यूनियन को अपने साथियों के साथ समर्थन दिया। नीरज कुमार ने बताया कि आरसीएफ मजदूर यूनियन सदैव कर्मचारियों के हितों का ध्यान रखती है। राज कुमार ने भी आरसीएफ मजदूर यूनियन को ज्वाइन कर लिया है। राम रतन और प्रधान अभिषेक सिंह ने नीरज कुमार और राज कुमार का स्वागत करते हुए कहा कि आगामी चुनावों में आरसीएफ मजदूर यूनियन भारी बहुमत से जीत दर्ज करवाने जा रही है। इस अवसर पर सुखदेव सिंह, सतवेल सिंह, केएन गुप्ता, रणजीत सिंह, राज कुमार, मान सिंह, अमरीक सिंह, प्रवीण कुमार, सुच्चा सिंह, सुरिंद्र, विनीत सोनी, चंदन, गुरप्रीत, गगनदीप सिंह, मेजर सिंह, रणधीर सिंह, वरिंद्र सिंह, संजीव कुमार, शिव सिंह उपस्थित थे।

