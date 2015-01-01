पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खैड़ा मंदिर के पास दुर्घटना में हुई थी महिला की:वाहन की टक्कर से नहीं, स्कूटी के आगे कुत्ता आने से महिला हुई थी जख्मी : जांच अधिकारी

कपूरथला5 घंटे पहले
कपूरथला-सुल्तानपुर लोधी मार्ग पर गांव खैड़ा मंदिर के पास रविवार रात महिला की सड़क दुर्घटना में मौत हो गई थी। तब उसके पति ने बताया था कि उसकी स्कूटी को अज्ञात वाहन हिट करने के बाद फरार हो गया है। परंतु पुलिस ने मौके पर पहुंच कर जांच की तो पाया कि किसी भी वाहन के टायरों के निशान दुर्घटनास्थल पर नहीं पाए गए। हादसा या तो स्कूटी स्लिप करने से या फिर कुत्ता सड़क पर आने के कारण हुआ है।

मृतका सीमा के पति बुद्ध सिंह निवासी गांव बिहारीपुर ने पुलिस को बताया कि वह लोहियां के गांव नानूमालिक स्थित अपनी बहन को मिलकर पत्नी और दो बच्चे गुरवीर सिंह और गुरदत्त सिंह के साथ स्कूटी पर घर लौट रहा था। जब वह गांव खैड़ा मंदिर के पास पहुंचे तो सड़क पर कुत्ता आ गया। दूसरी दिशा से आ रह वाहन की लाइटें उसकी आंखों में पड़ी और अंधेरा होने के कारण स्कूटी से संतुलन खो बैठा और स्कूटी स्लिप होने से सड़क पर गिर गए। पत्नी को सिर में गंभीर चोट आई। अस्पताल ले जाते समय उसकी रास्ते में ही मौत हाे गई। थाना सुल्तानपुर लोधी के एएसआई रमेश कुमार ने बताया कि पुलिस ने दुर्घटना स्थल पर पहुंच कर जांच की। सीसी फुटेज की मदद ली गई तो यह बात सामने आई कि दुर्घटना अज्ञात वाहन के टकराने से नहीं बल्कि कुत्ते के अचानक सड़क पर आने से हुई है। धारा 174 की कार्रवाई करते हुए शव का पोस्टमार्टम करवा कर वारिसों के हवाले कर दिया है।

