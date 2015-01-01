पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राज्य सूचना आयोग:सूचना उपलब्ध न करवाने पर निगम को नोटिस जारी

फगवाड़ा2 दिन पहले
  • कहा-सोमवार 11 बजे तक सूचना उपलब्ध कराई जाए

फगवाड़ा के एक व्यक्ति ने सूचना अधिकार के तहत नगर निगम की ओर से सूचना उपलब्ध न कराने को लेकर राज्य सूचना आयोग ने नोटिस लिया है। आयोग ने नगर निगम फगवाड़ा को सोमवार सुबह 11 बजे तक सुरिंदर मित्तल को सूचना उपलब्ध करवाने का आदेश जारी किए हैं।

गौर है कि सुरिंदर मित्तल ने सूचना के अधिकार के तहत मांगी सूचना उपलब्ध न करवाने पर राज्य सूचना आयोग के पास सेकेंड अपील दायर की थी। इसकी शुक्रवार को वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंस से सुनवाई की गई। राज्य सूचना आयुक्त संजीव गर्ग ने अपील केस नंबर 930/2020 की सुनवाई के दौरान नगर निगम को आदेश दिया कि सोमवार 23 नवंबर को अपीलकर्ता सुरिंदर मित्तल को व्यक्तिगत रूप से प्वाइंट वाइस सूचना उपलब्ध करवाई जाए।

सुरिंदर मित्तल खुद एवम निगम की ओर से टैक्स सुपरिंटेंडेंट अजीत सिंह पेश हुए। मित्तल ने आयोग को बताया कि 8 मार्च 2016 को वो बैजनाथ गए हुए थे। उनकी गैर-मौजूदगी में नगर निगम के कुछ कर्मचारियों ने उनका इंस्टीट्यूट बिना कोई नोटिस दिए सील कर दिया था। उन्होंने 6 जून 2019 को सूचना के अधिकार के तहत निगम से सील करने एवं सील खोलने के आदेश की कागज मांगे थे, जो उन्हें आज तक नहीं दिए गए।

निगम को भी दी थी शिकायत पर कोई कार्रवाई नहीं हुई
मित्तल ने 20 नवंबर 2019 को शिकायत कमिश्नर नगर निगम को भेजी थी, उसपर भी कोई कार्रवाई नहीं कि गई। मित्तल ने 26 दिसंबर 2019 को फर्स्ट अपील दायर की लेकिन वह भी डिसाइड नहीं की गई। उन्होंने 24 फरवरी 2020 को सूचना आयोग के पास सेकेंड अपील दायर कर दी। इसकी सुनवाई की दौरान निगम की ओर से पेश हुए टैक्स सुपरिंटेंडेंट अजीत सिंह ने कहा कि उनके रिकॉर्ड में सुरिंदर मित्तल किराएदार ही नहीं है। सूचना आयुक्त संजीव गर्ग ने नगर निगम फगवाड़ा को आदेश दिया कि सोमवार 23 नवंबर सुबह 11 बजे व्यक्तिगत रूप से सुरिंदर मित्तल को उक्त सूचना प्वाइंट वाइज उपलब्ध करवाई जाए। साथ ही आयोग ने दोनों पक्षों को 11 बजे निगम कार्यालय में हाजिर रहने को कहा है।

