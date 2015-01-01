पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना का कहर:एक और संक्रमित की मौत, 9 नए पॉजिटिव मिले

कपूरथला2 घंटे पहले
  • जिले में कुल केस 4238, एक्टिव 122, ठीक हुए 3938 मरीज

शुक्रवार को तीसरे दिन 1 और कोरोना संक्रमित मरीज की मौत हुई है। मृतक 65 वर्षीय व्यक्ति जालंधर के प्राइवेट अस्पताल में दाखिल था। अब जिले में मरने वालों का आंकड़ा 178 तक पहुंच गया है। वहीं, जिले में 9 और कोरोना संक्रमित मरीज सामने आए हैं। इनमें से दो मरीज कपूरथला और 3 बेगोवाल से संबंधित है जबकि 2 मरीज आसपास के इलाकों के रहने वाले हैं।

इसके अलावा 2 मरीज प्राइ‌वेट लैब से पॉजिटिव आए है। अब तक जिले में कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीजों की संख्या 4238 तक पहुंच गई है। 3938 मरीज ठीक हो चुके हैं। जिले में 122 एक्टिव मरीज हैं। शुक्रवार को 23 और मरीजों को ठीक होने पर छुट्‌टी देकर घर भेजा गया है। शुक्रवार को जिले से कुल 1056 नए संदिग्धों के सैंपल लिए गए। इनमें से 597 सैंपल आरटीपीसीआर से, 458 सैंपल एंटीजन और 1 सैंपल ट्रूनेट से लिया गया। सभी सैंपल की रिपोर्ट शनिवार देर शाम को आने की संभावना है।

1056 और संदिग्धों के लिए सैंपल

सिविल सर्जन कपूरथला डॉ. सुरिंदर कुमार ने बताया कि पॉजिटिव आए मरीजों में 26 वर्षीय युवती सैदो भुलाणा कपूरथला से, 53 वर्षीय व्यक्ति मोहब्बत नगर कपूरथला से पॉजिटिव आए है। इसके अलावा 40 वर्षीय व्यक्ति गांव इनोवाल बेगोवाल से, 61 वर्षीय व्यक्ति गांव तलवंडी कूकां बेगोवाल से व 61 वर्षीय व्यक्ति गांव तलवंडी कूकां बेगोवाल से पॉजिटिव आए है। जबकि 32 वर्षीय महिला प्रतापपुर से व 22 वर्षीय युवक सलीमपुर से पॉजिटिव आए हैं। वहीं 2 मरीज प्राइवेट लैब से पॉजिटिव आए है। एपीडीमोलॉजिस्ट डॉ. राजीव भगत ने बताया कि सेहत विभाग ने शुक्रवार को जिले से कुल 1056 और संदिग्धों के सैंपल लिए हैं। नए सैंपल में कपूरथला से 161, फगवाड़ा से 174, भुलत्थ से 25, सुल्तानपुर लोधी से 53, बेगोवाल से 98, ढिलवां से 102, काला संघिया से 104, फत्तूढींगा से 76, पांछट से 177, टिब्बा से 86 सेंपल शामिल है

