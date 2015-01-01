पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कपूरथला5 घंटे पहले
  • सीसीआईएम के नोटिफिकेशन के विरोध में आईएमए ने किया विरोध

शुक्रवार को शहर के करीब 25 निजी अस्पताल आईएमए के आह्वान पर केंद्र सरकार की ओर से थोपे गए नए कानून के विरोध में पूरा दिन ओपीडी सहित सभी सेवाएं बंद रखीं। इससे निजी अस्पतालों में इलाज करवाने और इमरजेंसी सर्जरी के लिए आए मरीजों को दिक्कत का सामना करना पड़ा। अनुमान के मुताबिक कपूरथला के निजी अस्पतालों में रोजाना एक हजार से 1500 तक के मरीज ओपीडी में इलाज करवाते हैं। इसमें कुछ जनरल और कुछ माइनर सर्जरी भी होती हैं। एसएमओ डॉ. तारा सिंह ने बताया कि सिविल अस्पताल में रोजाना 300 से 350 मरीजों की ओपीडी होती थी।

शुक्रवार को प्राइवेट डॉक्टर्स की हड़ताल के चलते सिविल में 480 मरीजों की ओपीडी हुई। आईएमए कपूरथला के अध्यक्ष डॉ. मधु सूदन संगर ने बताया कि सेंट्रल काउंसिल ऑफ इंडियन मेडिसन ने 2016 में आदेश जारी किया था। इसमें कहा गया था कि आर्युवैदिक डॉक्टर्स की सर्जरी करने की मंजूरी दी जा रही है। 2016 में जब सीसीआईएम ने जब नोटीफिकेशन जारी किया था तो आर्युवैदिक डॉक्टर्स को 39 सर्जरी की आज्ञा दी थी। अब करीब 58 तरह की सर्जरी करने की मंजूरी प्रदान कर दी है।

