कोविड-19:परीक्षाओं के मद्देनजर स्कूलों में विद्यार्थियों की कोविड-19 की सैंपलिंग यकीनी बनाने के आदेश

  • जिला सेहत सोसायटी की बैठक में डीसी ने स्वास्थ्य सुविधाओं का लिया जायजा

जिला प्रबंधकीय कांप्लेक्स में डीसी दीप्ति उप्पल ने जिला सेहत सोसायटी से बैठक ली। इस दौरान पंजाब सरकार की ओर से लोगों को दी जा रही स्वास्थ्य सुविधाएं और अन्य स्वास्थ्य सुविधाओं का जायजा लिया। डीसी उप्पल ने पीएनडीटी प्रोग्राम, हेल्थ एंड वेलनेस सेंटर, डैपो, बायो मेडिकल वेस्ट, यूडीआईडी, नशा छुड़ाओं केंद्र, सरबत सेहत बीमा योजना के बारे में जानकारी ली। डीसी ने कहा कि कोविड की आने वाली वैक्सीन के लिए विभाग की ओर से पूरी तैयारी रखी जाए। पंजाब सरकार की ओर से प्राप्त होने वाली हिदायत के मुताबिक इसे पड़ाव अनुसार लाया जाएगा। कोविड वेक्सीन मैनेजमेंट और नेशनल एक्सपर्ट ग्रुप ऑन वैक्सीन एडमिनिस्ट्रेशन फॉर कोविड-19 विषय पर पेशकारी भी दिखाई गई।

डीसी उप्पल ने कहा कि कोविड की सैंपलिंग अधिक से अधिक की जाए और सेहत विभाग रोजाना 2 हजार सैंपलिंग यकीनी बनाए। उन्होंने जोर दिया कि विद्यार्थियों की परीक्षाओं को मद्देनजर स्कूलों में सैंपलिंग की जाए। उन्होंने कहा कि बीमारियों से पीड़ित कोई भी व्यक्ति सैंपलिंग से वंचित नहीं रहना चाहिए। इसके अलावा जनवरी में शुरू होने वाली नेशनल पल्स पोलियो मुहिम को सफल करने के लिए भी उन्होंने अलग-अलग विभागों को निर्देश जारी किए। मुहिम के तहत 87 हजार 579 बच्चों को कवर किया जाएगा। इसके लिए 103 सुपरवाइजर तैनात किए गए हैं।

सरबत सेहत बीमा योजना के संबंध में उन्होंने कहा कि इसका लाभ अधिक से अधिक लाभपात्रियों को मिलना चाहिए। योजना के तहत 2.89 लाख कार्ड बनाए जाएंगे। इसके अलावा फूड सेफ्टी प्रोग्राम के तहत मिठाई की दुकानों व उनके बने पदार्थों पर प्रोडक्शन डेट व एक्सपायरी डेट की जांच करने के निर्देश भी दिए गए। इस अवसर पर एसडीएम कपूरथला वरिंदरपाल सिंह बाजवा, एसडीएम भुलत्थ टी. बैनिथ, सिविल सर्जन डॉ. सुरिंदर कुमार, सहायक सिविल सर्जन डॉ. रमेश कुमारी बंगा, डिप्टी मेडिकल कमिश्नर डॉ. सारिका दुग्गल, जिला टीकाकरण अधिकारी डॉ. आशा मांगट, जिला परिवार भलाई अधिकारी डॉ. राज करनी, डॉ. राजीव भगत, डॉ. सुखविंदर कौर, डॉ. नवप्रीत कौर, डॉ. सुभरा सिंह के अलावा अन्य मौजूद थे।

