विकास कार्य:विधायक नवतेज चीमा के पीए ने गांव तरफ बहिबल बहादुर में विकास कार्य शुरू करवाए

सुल्तानपुर लोधी4 घंटे पहले
पंजाब सरकार की ओर से प्रदेश में विकास कार्य युद्ध स्तर पर चलाए जा रहे हैं। मुहिम के तहत विधायक नवतेज सिंह चीमा के नेतृत्व में विकास कार्य करवाकर नुहार बदली जा रही है। यह बात विधायक नवतेज सिंह चीमा के पीए रविंद्र रवि ने गांव तरफ बहिबल बहादुर में विकास कार्यों की शुरुआत करने के मौके पर कही। उन्होंने कहा कि विकास कार्यों के लिए पैसे की कोई कमी नहीं आने दी जाएगी।

सुरजीत सद्दूवाल ने कहा कि विधायक चीमा की अगुवाई में पावन नगरी में विकास कार्य हुए हैं। इस अवसर पर सीनियर सदस्य जगजीत सिंह, पूर्व सरपंच दर्शन सिंह, पंच बिक्कर सिंह, पंच कुलदीप कौर, पंच कश्मीर कौर, बलकार सिंह, सतनाम सिंह, सुच्चा सिंह, स्वर्ण सिंह, करनैल सिंह, बचन सिंह, प्यारा सिंह, केहर सिंह, जगीर सिंह, जसवंत सिंह मैनेजर, मलकीत सिंह फौजी, जसवीर सिंह, मलकीत सिंह नंबरदार, ज्ञानी चरण सिंह, भजन सिंह आदि उपस्थित थे।

