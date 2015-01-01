पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना की दूसरी लहर शुरू:लोग संक्रमण को समझ रहे वायरल, 14 दिन में 13 पॉजिटिव मरीजों की मौत

कपूरथला4 घंटे पहले
  • डीसी ने जताई थी चिंता कहा था-रोजाना 1600 लोगों के टेस्ट किए जा रहे

प्रदेश में कोरोना के केस बढ़ने की आशंका जताई जा रही है। प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री से लेकर जिला प्रशासन की ओर से जनता को समझाया और चेताया जा रहा है कि अभी वैक्सीन दूर है। इसलिए हर व्यक्ति को मास्क और दूरी के प्रति सर्तक रहना चाहिए। पिछले कई दिन से आम लोगों की ओर से बाजारों, सार्वजनिक स्थलों, शहरों और देहाती एरिया में मॉस्क और सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का ध्यान नहीं रखा जा रहा। लोगों का लग रहा है कि शायद कोरोना वायरस का असर खत्म हो गया है। लोग इसे जुकाम, खांसी और वायरल बुखार का नाम दे रहे हैं।

181 लोगों की कोरोना से हो चुकी है मौत

सिविल सर्जन सुरिंदर कुमार और डीसी दीप्ति उप्पल लोगों को कोरोना से बचने की दुहाई दे रहे है। उनका कहना है कि कोरोना की दूसरी लहर शुरू हो चुकी है। इसमें वही लोग चपेट में आएंगे जो संक्रमण को कुछ नहीं समझते। खुद बचें और दूसरों को भी बचाएं। फिलहाल मॉस्क ही वैक्सीन है। बता दें कि जिले में शनिवार तक कोरोना वायरस के 4289 केस सामने आ चुके हैं। इनमें 181 लोगों की वायरस से मौत हो चुकी है। जिले में नवंबर महीने के 14 दिन में 13 मौतें वायरस के कारण हुई है। डीसी दीप्ति उप्पल ने सतर्क किया कि इस समय के दौरान कोरोना से बचाव के बारे में पूर्ण सावधानी रखें।

त्योहारों के सीजन के दौरान नवंबर के अंत तक कोविड के दूसरे हमले की पूरी संभावना है। सेहत विशेषज्ञों की ओर से यूरोपियन देशों की तर्ज पर राज्य में भी नवंबर के अंत तक कोरोना के केस तेजी से बढ़ने की आशंका जताई गई है। इस कारण दिवाली, गुरुपर्व और अन्य त्योहारों पर बहुत ज्यादा बचाव करने की जरूरत है। डीसी ने चिंता जताई थी कि लोग मास्क नहीं पहन रहे। इस कारण इंफेक्शन का खतरा बहुत ज्यादा है। रोजाना 1500 और 1600 टेस्ट किए जा रहे हैं। नंवबर में कोरोना संक्रमित मरीज कम आए हैं। 4 नवंबर से 17 नवंबर तक 14 दिन में 13 मौतें हो चुकी हैं।

