वीरवार को 13 मरीज ठीक हुए:फगवाड़ा के बुजुर्ग की कोरोना से मौत, 16 नए पॉजिटिव मिले

कपूरथला4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जिले में कुल केस 4044, एक्टिव 123, ठीक होकर घर जा चुके 3755

तीन दिन से जिले के लिए राहत की खबर है कि किसी भी कोरोना संक्रमित मरीज की मौत नहीं हुई है। वीरवार को जिले में 16 और कोरोना संक्रमित मरीज मिले।

इसमें से अकेले 5 मरीज कपूरथला से संबंधित है जबकि सुल्तानपुर लोधी और होशियारपुर से 1-1 मरीज पॉजिटिव आया है। इसके अलावा 8 मरीज प्राइवेट लेब से पॉजिटिव आए हैं।

सेहत विभाग ने 1466 और संदिग्धों के लिए सैंपल, रिपोर्ट आज आएगी

जिले में कोरोना पॉिजटिव मरीजों का आंकड़ा 4044 पहुंच गया है। अब तक 3755 मरीज ठीक हो चुके है जबकि 123 एक्टिव केस है। वीरवार को 13 और मरीजों को ठीक होने पर छुट्‌टी देकर घर भेजा गया है। जिले में 464 मरीजों के सैंपल की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आई है।

वीरवार को जिले से कुल 1466 नए संदिग्धों के सैंपल लिए हैं। इसमें से 396 सैंपल आरटीपीसीआर से, 1065 सैंपल एंटीजन और 5 सैंपल ट्रूनेट से लिए गए हैं। सभी सैंपलों की रिपोर्ट शुक्रवार देर शाम को आने की संभावना है। सिविल सर्जन डॉ. सुरिंदर कुमार ने बताया कि पॉजिटिव आए मरीजों में 58 वर्षीय व्यक्ति रणजीत एवेन्यू कपूरथला से, 52 वर्षीय महिला गोपाल पार्क कपूरथला से, 26 वर्षीय युवक डीसी चौक कपूरथला से, 40 वर्षीय व्यक्ति शेखूपुर कपूरथला से, 22 वर्षीय युवक भाणोलंगा कपूरथला से पॉजिटिव आया है जबकि 37 वर्षीय व्यक्ति न्यू सतनामपुरा फगवाड़ा से, 35 वर्षीय महिला सुल्तानपुर लोधी से और 39 वर्षीय व्यक्ति होशियारपुर से पॉजिटिव आया है। इसके अलावा 8 मरीज अलग-अलग प्राइवेट लैब से पॉजिटिव आए हैं।

सेहत विभाग ने मंगलवार को जिले से कुल 1466 और संदिग्धों के सैंपल लिए है। नए सैंपल में कपूरथला से 223, फगवाड़ा से 214, भुलत्थ से 86, सुल्तानपुर लोधी से 63, बेगोवाल से 115, ढिलवां से 122, काला संघिया से 182, फत्तूढींगा से 106, पांछट से 216, टिब्बा से 139 सेंपल शामिल है। सभी सैंपल की रिपोर्ट शुक्रवार देर शाम को आने की संभावना है।

फगवाड़ा में 2 संक्रमित मिले, 214 की सैंपलिंग
फगवाड़ा में वीरवार को पटेल नगर के बुजुर्ग की जालंधर के निजी अस्पताल में मौत हो गई जबकि कोरोना के 2 नए मामले सामने आए हैं। फगवाड़ा में 214 लोगों के कोविड-19 के सैंपल लिए हैं। एसएमओ अगवाड़ा डॉक्टर कमल किशोर ने बताया कि फगवाड़ा में 74 वर्षीय पटेल नगर में रहने वाला बुजुर्ग काफी समय से खांसी-जुकाम और अन्य बीमारियों से पीड़ित था, उसे जालंधर में भर्ती करवाया गया।

