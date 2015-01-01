पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

551वें प्रकाशोत्सव की तैयारियां शुरू:पावन नगरी को जाते रास्ते की सफाई कर कब्जे और होर्डिंग्स हटाए गए

सुल्तानपुर लोधीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पांच सड़कों की सफाई की जाएगी, 2 दिन में पूरा होगा सजावट का काम
  • नगर कौंसिल बनाएगी 300 कूड़ेदान और 200 अस्थायी शौचालय

श्री गुरु नानक देव जी के प्रकाशोत्सव समारोह के मद्देनजर जिला प्रशासन की ओर से साफ-सफाई और कब्जे हटाने के लिए विशेष मुहिम शुरू की गई है।

डीसी दीप्ति उप्पल ने बताया कि 28 नवंबर से शुरू होने वाले समागमों के लिए सुल्तानपुर लोधी को आने वाली सड़कें तलवंडी चौधरियां, आरसीएफ, लोहियां की ओर से आती सड़कों के किनारों की सफाई के लिए ग्रामीण विकास व पंचायत विभाग की ओर से 470 से अधिक सफाई कर्मी लगाए गए हैं।

मंगलवार को 2 सड़कों की सफाई की गई जबकि पांच सड़कों की सफाई की जाएी। सड़कों के किनारों पर किए कब्जे भी हटाए जा रहे हैं। गुरुद्वारा श्री बेर साहिब को जाते रास्ते पर लगे विज्ञापन बोर्डों को हटाया गया है। गुरपर्व समागम के दौरान संगत की सुविधा के लिए 200 के

करीब अस्थाई शौचालय भी स्थापित किए जा रहे है। साफ-सफाई को यकीनी बनाने के लिए नगर कौंसिल की ओर से 300 के करीब कूड़ेदान भी रखे जा रहे हैं।

शाहकोट, आदमपुर, नकोदर, ढिलवां से मंगवाए मजदूर

सफाई के लिए नजदीकी जिलों की नगर कौंसिलों जैसे शाहकोट, आदमपुर, नकोदर, कपूरथला, भुलत्थ, तलवाड़ा, बंगा, भोगपुर, ढिलवां, टांडा उड़मुड़ आदि से सफाई कर्मी मंगवाए गए हैं। एसडीएम डॉ. चारुमिता जो साफ-सफाई मुहिम की निगरानी कर रही हैं ने कहा कि सुल्तानपुर लोधी शहर में सफाई का काम लगभग मुकम्मल कर लिया गया है। शहर की सजावट का काम अगले 2 दिन मेें पूरा किया जाएगा।

