स्वच्छता मुहिम में आगे आए युवा:लिफाफे से ईको ब्रिक्स तैयार कर घरों, मैदानों और पार्कों में करें क्रिएटीविटी, शहर को पॉलीथिन से मिलेगी मुक्ति

कपूरथला2 दिन पहले
शहर की स्वच्छता के लिए निगम अधिकारी से बात करते दिव्यांशु भोला, अपूर्व महाजन और डॉ. दिनेश।
  • 2 महीने डोर-टू-डोर सर्वे, लोगों की ली राय, नतीजा-80% लोग निगम का साथ देने को तैयार

(रजनीश चौधरी) शहर में सफाई के लिए युवा पीढ़ी ने हाथ बढ़ाया है। जगह-जगह लगे कचरे के ढेरों को देखकर तथा प्लास्टिक को पूरी तरह से खत्म करने के लिए युवकों की ओर से प्लानिंग की गई। युवाओं ने स्वच्छ अभियान सर्वें भी करवाया। सर्वें में 80 प्रतिशत लोग शहर की क्लीनेंस के लिए मदद करने और आगे आने के लिए तैयार है। बशर्तें नगर निगम प्रशासन की ओर से शहरवासियों को डायरेक्शन मिले।

शहरवासियों का मानना है कि निगम प्रशासन की ओर से कचरे को उठाने के लिए किए गए प्रबंध सही नहीं है। इन्हीं प्रबंधों को ठीक करने के लिए दो छात्र दिव्याशु भोला और अपूर्व महाजन ने अपने 15 साथियों के साथ प्लानिंग को पॉवर प्वाइंट प्रेजेंटेशन (पीपीटी) तैयार कर निगम के कार्यकारी अधिकारी के सामने पेश की कि कैसे शहर में क्लीनेंस को बढ़ावा मिल सकता है और पॉलीथीन से मुक्ति।

टीम ने अलग-अलग स्कूलों के विद्यार्थी दे रहे सहयोग

दोनों युवा छात्रों ने अपने साथ पढ़ने वाले और अन्य स्कूल में पढ़ने वाले युवाओं की टीम तैयार की। टीम में कुल 15 छात्र शामिल हैं। इसमें नीतिश धवन, अन्नया शर्मा, अनमोल शर्मा, जतिन गोयल, गुरजीत, हार्दिक महाजन, सक्षम अरोड़ा, परेक्षा गोपाल, अर्जुन मल्होत्रा, कमल, पारस, गौरव,परमप्रीत सिंह, मानव, पुलकित शामिल है।

इनमें से कुछ छात्र आनंद पब्लिक स्कूल, बावा लालवानी और एमजीएन स्कूल व एलपीयू में पढ़ाई कर रहे है। सभी छात्र एक-दूसरे के संपर्क से टीम का हिस्सा बने हैं। समय मिलते ही एक दूसरे से शहर की क्लीनेंस संबंधी जानकारी प्राप्त करने के लिए जूम एप पर सक्रिय हो जाते हैं।

शहरवासियों का कहना-निगम की ओर से कचरे को उठाने के लिए किए प्रबंध सही नहीं

दिव्यांशु भोला और अपूर्व महाजन ने 2 महीने अगस्त और सितंबर में स्वच्छ अभियान सर्वें शुरू किया। डोर-टू-डोर गए, ऑनलाइन सर्वें कियास शहरवासियों की समस्याएं सुनीं, सफाई के प्रति राय जानी। विभिन्न संस्थानों से डेटा एकत्रित किया, ऑनलाइन सर्वेक्षण किया, आरटीआई से कानूनों और नियमों के बारे में जानकारी हासिल की।

स्टीक जानकारी लेने के लिए स्थानीय अधिकारियों से भी मुलाकात की। तब जाकर उन्हें पता चला कि शहर में क्लीनेंस के लिए निगम की ओर से किए गए प्रबंध उचित नहीं हैं। सर्वेें के दौरान 80 प्रतिशत लोग निगम के कार्यों से संतुष्ट नहीं थे।

लिफाफों को प्लास्टिक की बोतल में डालकर तैयार करें ईको ब्रिक्स

आनंद पब्लिक स्कूल में प्लस टू में मेडिकल औँर नॉन मेडिकल की पढ़ाई करने वाले दो छात्र दिव्याशु भोला और अपूर्व महाजन ने बताया कि घरों में पॉलीथीन के लिफाफे रोजाना प्रयोग में लाए जा रहे हैं। इन पॉलीथीन के लिफाफों को 2 लीटर की प्लास्टिक की बोतल में कंप्रेस कर डाल दिया जाए। 2 लीटर की बोतल में कम से कम 600 ग्राम तक पॉलीथीन लिफाफा भरा सकता है।

इससे आपकी ईको ब्रिक्स तैयार हो जाती है। प्लास्टिक की बोतल से तैयार यह ईको ब्रिक्स पत्थर से भी ज्यादा मजबूत बन जाती है। ईको ब्रिक्स को आप घर, पार्क अथवा मैदानों में विभिन्न आकृतियां बनाकर बढ़िया क्रिएटीविटी प्रस्तुत कर सकते हैं। इससे लोगों को पॉलीथीन से निजात दिलवाने में सहायक बन सकते हैं।

