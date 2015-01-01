पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

शिक्षा विभाग की हकीकत:पंजाब अचीवमेंट सर्वे में 100 फीसदी रिजल्ट देंगे, 40% छात्रों के पास स्मार्ट फोन नहीं, माइग्रेट बच्चों का पेपर टीचर दे रहे

कपूरथलाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जिनके पास मोबाइल नहीं हैं, वह क्लासमेट के पास जाकर पेपर सॉल्व कर रहे : डीईओ

केंद्र सरकार की ओर से शुरू किए गए अचीवमेंट सर्वे को लेकर पंजाब सरकार ने शिक्षा विभाग के तहत पहली से 12वीं कक्षा तक बच्चों की याद शक्ति के लिए पंजाब अचीवमेंट सर्वे शुरू किया था। अध्यापकों की ओर से ऑनलाइन करवाए सिलेब्स में से विद्यार्थियों की याद शक्ति के बारे जानने लिए सर्वें को उत्तम माना जा रहा है। पहली से पांचवी क्लास तक के टेस्ट 17 और छठी से दसवीं तक के 20 नवंबर तक हो चुके है। ग्यारहीं और बाहरवीं का टेस्ट 24 नवंबर तक चलेगा। यह टेस्ट मोबाइल से छात्रों तक पहुंचाया जा रहा है। दरअसल कोरोना काल में सरकारी स्कूल बंद होने से छात्र मंथली टेस्ट नही दे पाए। इन्हीं टेस्टों के आधार पर ही अध्यापकों की ओर से छात्रों का मूल्यांकन करना था। इसे पंजाब अचीवमेंट सर्वें का नाम दिया गया। विभाग का दावा है कि इस सर्वें में 100 प्रतिशत छात्र भाग ले रहे हैं।

ये गरीबों की पढ़ाई है साहब! ...ऑनलाइन कैसे होगी?

शिक्षा विभाग के अधिकारी अध्यापकों को इस सर्वे के तहत 100 प्रतिशत रिजल्ट देने की बात कर रहे हैं जबकि सरकारी स्कूलों में पढ़ने वाले बच्चों के अभिभावकों के पास सिंपल फोन है जबकि शिक्षा विभाग यह सर्वें एड्रांयड फोन के जरिए कर रहा है। दूसरी तरफ टीचर यूनियन भी इस सर्वें का विरोध कर रही है कि कई बच्चों के पास स्मार्ट फोन नहीं है। उनके मुताबिक जिले में 40 प्रतिशत छात्रों के पास मोबाइल नहीं है। शिक्षा विभाग सचिव कृष्ण कुमार से कई बार फोन पर बात करनी चाही तो उन्होंने फोन रिसीव नहीं किया। वहीं, जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी हरभजन सिंह लासानी का कहना है कि अध्यापकों की ओर से बच्चों को प्रोत्साहित किया जा रहा है कि इस कार्यक्रम में भाग लिया जाए। जिन बच्चों के पास मोबाइल नहीं है, वह बड्‌डी ग्रुप के जरिए अपने क्लासमेट के पास जाकर फोन पर पेपर सॉल्व कर रहे हैं।

अभिभावक : स्मार्ट फोन नहीं है
गांव ढपई के सरकारी स्कूल में छठी कक्षा में पढ़ने वाली लक्ष्मी ने कहा कि वह अपनी सहेली के फोन पर आए हुए काम कॉपी कर लेती है वह टेस्ट नही दे पा रही है क्योंकि सर्वें स्मार्ट फोन पर आए हुए लिंक से खुलता है। जबकि उसके पास तो स्मार्ट फोन नहीं है। लक्ष्मी की मां ने बताया कि उनके पास सिंपल फोन है। ऐसे में उसकी बेटी अचीवमेंट सर्वें में कैसे भाग ले सकेगी।

टीचर्स पर 100% नतीजा लाने के लिए दबाव बनाया जा रहा है : डीटीएफ
डेमोक्रेटिक टीचर्ज फ्रंट पंजाब की जिला इकाई की बैठक जिला प्रधान प्रमोद कुमार शर्मा की अगुवाई में हुई थी। बैठक में अध्यापकों और कर्मचारियों पर पंजाब एचीवमेंट सर्वें (पीएएस) का नतीजा 100 प्रतिशत लाने के लिए डाले जा रहे दबाव पर जत्थेबंदी की ओर से सख्त नोटिस लिया गया। जिला प्रधान प्रमोद कुमार शर्मा, प्रदेश सचिव सरवण सिंह औजला और जिला महासचिव ज्योति महिन्द्रू ने कहा कि यूनियन पंजाब सरकार के नाम एक मांगपत्र डीईओ सेकेंडरी गुरभजन सिंह लासानी को सौंप चुके हैं।

नाम न काटने की दी गई है हिदायत
सरकारी स्कूल के अध्यापक ने बताया कि विभाग दबाव बना रहा है कि बच्चों की 100 प्रतिशत मौजूदगी होनी चाहिए। लॉकडाउन में कई प्रवासी मजूदर अपने बच्चों को लेकर गांव चले गए हैं। विभाग हिदायत दे रहा है कि किसी भी बच्चे का नाम काटा न जाए। ऐसे में अध्यापकों की ओर से जा चुके बच्चों का टेस्ट खुद ही करना पड़ रहा है।
टीचर: फेल न करने की नीति गलत
सरकारी स्कूल के एक अध्यापक ने अपना नाम न छापने की शर्त पर बताया कि ऑनलाइन टीचिंग केवल आंकड़ों का खेल बनकर रह गई है। जिन बच्चों के पास स्मार्ट फोन नहीं हैं, वह काम कैसे करेंगे। विभाग की हिदायत है कि आठवीं कक्षा तक बच्चों को फेल न किया जाए। सरकारी स्कूल में आठवी कक्षा तक के कई छात्रों को अपना नाम तक नहीं लिखना आता। पंजाब अचीवमेंट सर्वें में छात्र क्या करेगा। विभाग तो केवल शत-प्रतिशत रिजल्ट देने की बात अध्यापकों पर थोप रहा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंहिटमैन बोले- बैक टू बैक मैच की वजह से वन-डे और टी-20 टीम का हिस्सा नहीं, मेरा फोकस टेस्ट पर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें