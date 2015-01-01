पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

प्रकाशोत्सव:551वां प्रकाशोत्सव समागम मनाने में नहीं बनी सांझीवालता पंजाब सरकार और एसजीपीसी अलग-अलग करेंगे समागम

कपूरथलाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सीएम गुरुद्वारा श्री बेर साहिब में माथा टेकने पहुंचेंगे, 5 प्रोजेक्ट्स का रखेंगे नींव पत्थर

कोविड के प्रकोप के कारण इस बार गुरु नानक देव जी का 551वां प्रकाशोत्सव समागम सादा ढंग से ही होगा। फिर भी समागम को मनाने में पंजाब सरकार और एसजीपीसी में सहमित नही हो पाई। दोनों के समागम अलग-अलग होंगे। पंजाब सरकार का समागम स्टेडियम में होगा जबकि एसजीपीसी ने समागम भाई मरदाना दीवान हाल में रखा है। पंजाब सरकार के समागम में सीएम कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह, उनके कैबिनेट मंत्री और संत माहपुरुष शामिल होंगे। एसजीपीसी के समागम में श्री अकाल तख्त साहिब के जत्थेदार ज्ञानी हरप्रीत सिंह और एसजीपीसी प्रधान गोबिंद सिंह लोंगोवाल के शामिल होने की संभावना है। शिअद प्रधान सुखबीर सिंह बादल और हरसिमरत कौर बादल भी शिरकत कर सकते हैं।

समागम के श्री अखंड पाठ साहिब 28 नवंबर को शुरू होंगे। जिनका भोग 30 नवंबर को रात डाला जाएगा। समागम में पंजाब के सीएम कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह गुरुद्वारा बेर साहिब में माथा टेकने भी पहुंचेंगे। उपरांत पांच नए प्रोजेक्ट मिन्नी प्रशासकीय कांप्लेक्स, स्मार्ट स्कूल, स्मार्ट आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र, सीवरेज प्लांट और किला सराय का नींव पत्थर भी रखेंगे। चाहे 551वां प्रकाशोत्सव समागम पिछले साल हुए 550वें शताब्दी समागम जैसा विशाल नहीं होगा। पुलिस सुरक्षा के कड़े प्रबंध उसी तर्ज पर होंगे। पुलिस सीसीटीवी, 5 वॉच टावरों और 10 चेक पोस्टों से श्रद्धालुओं पर नजर रखेगी।

1 साल से चल रहे शताब्दी समागमों के संपूर्णता की अरदास

गुरु नानक देव जी का 551वां प्रकाशोत्सव समागम पंजाब सरकार ने स्टेडियम में रखा है। यहां 1 साल से चल रहे शताब्दी समागमों के मुकम्मल होने की अरदास होगी। समागम में कई कैबिनेट मंत्री और सांसद भी पहुंच रहे हैं।

  • 28 नवंबर को रात 2.30 शुरू होंगे श्री अखंड पाठ।
  • 28 नवंबर को रात 2.30 बजे गुरुद्वारा बेर साहिब में श्री आखंड पाठ साहिब शुरू होंगे। पाठ का भोग 30 नवंबर को रात 1.40 बजे होगा। भोग उपरांत फूलों की वर्षा होगी।
  • 28 नवंबर को शाम 8 बजे भाई मरदाना दीवान हाल में धार्मिक नाटक का आयोजन होगा।
  • 29 नवंबर को सुबह 10 बजे गुरुद्वारा संत घाट से विशाल नगर कीर्तन शुरू होगा। नगर कीर्तन में गतका पार्टियां कला का जौहर दिखाएंगी। हवाई जहाज से फूलों की वर्षा होगी।
  • 29 नवंबर को शाम 5 बजे से 1 दिसंबर सुबह 9 बजे तक भाई मरदाना दीवान हाल में धार्मिक दीवान सजेंगे। समागम में ढाडी, कवि व प्रसिद्ध रागी गुरु जस का गायन करेंगे।
  • 30 नवंबर को शाम 7 बजे शानदार दीपमाला होगी। उपरांत आतिशबाजी होगी।
  • 30 नवंबर को दोपहर 12 बजे अमृत संचार होगा।

मुख्यमंत्री कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह इन पांच प्रोजेक्ट्स का रखेंगे नींव पत्थर

सीएम कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह 30 नवंबर को 551वें प्रकाशोत्सव समागम के दौरान सुल्तानपुर लोधी में पांच प्रोजेक्ट्स का नींव पत्थर भी रखेंगे। इनमें मिन्नी प्रशासकीय कांप्लेक्स, स्मार्ट स्कूल, स्मार्ट आंगनवाडी केंद्र, सीवरेज प्लांट व किला सराय का नवीनीकरण शामिल है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंहिटमैन बोले- बैक टू बैक मैच की वजह से वन-डे और टी-20 टीम का हिस्सा नहीं, मेरा फोकस टेस्ट पर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें