ऑनलाइन सेवा:वेंडर्स-सप्लायर्स के लिए आरसीएफ ने पोर्टल किया तैयार

कपूरथला15 घंटे पहले
  • शत-प्रतिशत ऑनलाइन सेवा शुरू करने वाली आरसीएफ भारतीय रेल की प्रथम इकाई बना

रेल कोच फैक्टरी ने अब वेंडर्स एवं सप्लायर्स की सुविधा के लिए ‘पारदर्शी’ वेबसाइट की शुरुआत कर नया मील पत्थर साबित किया है। इस पोर्टल पर इलेक्टॉनिक डिसपेच नोट, डिजीटल रसीप्ट नोट और इलेक्ट्रानिक बिल जैसी सुविधाएं होंगी। पहले मटीरियल डिलीवरी के समय सप्लायर को आरपीएफ और स्टोर में कागजी दस्तावेज दिखाने पड़ते थे। घंटों इंतजार करना पड़ता था।

रसीद नोट खुद जाकर लेना पड़ता था। इस काम पर 10 से 15 दिन लगते थे। अब िडजीटल रसीद मात्र 15 सेकेंड में ई-मेल पर होगी। यह दावा आरसीएफ के महाप्रबंधक रविन्द्र गुप्ता ने शुक्रवार को ‘पारदर्शी’ पोर्टल का शुभांरभ करते हुए किया। अब शत-प्रतिशत ऑनलाइन सेवा शुरू करने वाली आरसीएफ भारतीय रेल की प्रथम तथा एक मात्र इकाई बन गया है।गुप्ता ने कहा कि पारदर्शी पोर्टल भी कोविड के दौरान ही हमें मिला है। कोविड के समय में डर रहता था किसी से हाथ मिलाना, मिलना आदि बचाव जरूरी था। इस दौरान हमारी आईटी सेल टीम ने पारदर्शी पोर्टल को तैयार करने में कामयाबी दिखाई है।

